Bills feeling content after NFL draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO — Brandon Beane’s objective upon arriving in Buffalo was to build competition at every position.

Three years later, the Bills general manager took a significant step toward realizing his vision.

With few trade-able assets, Beane mostly resisted the urge to trade up and down the NFL draft order as he had done the previous two years.

And having addressed the team’s most immediate needs in free agency and the acquisition of receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota last month, Beane spent much of the three-day draft shoring up secondary positions.

The standing-pat approach paid off in the early rounds.

Without the benefit of a first-round pick, which Buffalo traded in the deal for Diggs, Beane targeted backup needs by selecting Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Utah running back Zack Moss on Friday.

With Buffalo’s final five picks on Saturday, he turned his attention to adding competition at various positions — from drafting a quarterback, Georgia's Jake Fromm, to adding a place-kicker in Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass.