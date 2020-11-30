Bills have had their share of hair-raising 2nd-half moments

ORCHARD PARK — Difficult as it was watching the Buffalo Bills' maddening inability to close out a win over the Chargers until the final minutes, coach Sean McDermott was at least able to laugh about it afterward.

"If I'm laying on the ground one of these days, you'll know why. You'll know why," McDermott said, following a 27-17 win on Sunday.

"Look at this," he said with a grin while pulling off his Bills ballcap to begin rubbing his bald head. "I had a full head of hair when I met you, right?"

As evidenced against Los Angeles, the Bills have had their share of hair-raising moments, particularly in the second half of games this season, in which they've not made it easy on themselves despite an AFC East-leading 8-3 record.

After building a 24-6 lead early in the third quarter, Buffalo nearly bumbled away its edge by turning the ball over on each of its first three possessions of the fourth quarter, and allowing the Chargers to close to within a touchdown.

Even after Tyler Bass hit a 43-yard field goal to give the Bills a 10-point edge, Buffalo's defense allowed Justin Herbert to complete a 55-yard pass — on fourth-and-27, no less — to Tyron Johnson in the final minute to make things interesting.