Bills leaning on second-year players to make jumps

“This was my first true offseason that I've had since playing football,” Ford said. “In high school, you go to spring practice in April, you have spring workouts with the team up until that point, and the same for college. You can't even lock in on what you need to lock in on – stuff like that – because at that point, you still have school, you still have class. So this offseason was a true offseason where I can get in with an O-line specialist and we can just go to work on finding the details that I need to work on.”

The Bills drafted both Singletary and Knox in the third round in 2019, and they showed flashes as rookies. Singletary took over as the lead back from veteran Frank Gore in the second half of the season, and proved to be a dynamic playmaker, even if he thought he could do more.

“To be honest, I feel like I need to do everything better,” he said. “Year to year, that's what it's about. You always want to be better all the way around than you were the year before. I've got to be better at pass blocking, catching the ball out of the field, making my reads. Whatever it may be, I've got to be better at all of that. ... That's my goal this year is to be better than I was last year and help the team in any way that I can.