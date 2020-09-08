Bills leaning on second-year players to make jumps

Brian Daboll has seen it before.
A rookie comes into the NFL and has a fair amount of success in his first season. Big things are expected in the player’s second year, and then ... crickets.
“I've been around some guys that have had really good second seasons,” Daboll, the Bills’ third-year offensive coordinator said, “and some where it didn't go up quite as much as you hoped.”
Just how much things go up for the Bills’ second-year players will play a major factor in the team’s success for the 2020 season.
Can Cody Ford solidify himself as a solid starter at guard or tackle? Can Devin Singletary become a 1,000-yard rusher? Can Dawson Knox live up to the hype as everyone’s breakout player candidate? Is Ed Oliver ready for stardom?
All those important questions are awaiting answers.
“It's such a transition when you come from college into the pros,” Daboll said. “It's not just the playbook, because they all have to learn a different playbook and different vocabulary and system and structure. There's all the other things as a young man coming out of college that they have to deal with.”
Before they even dive into the playbook, rookies in the NFL are tasked with finding a place to live in a city they might not be able to find on a map. It’s not uncommon for them to be pulled in a million different directions by those closest to them.
“These guys are young men getting out of school,” Daboll said, “plus they're thrust into this high-pressure job. So there's a lot of things on their plate. There's rookie meetings, then there's more rookie meetings, then there's meetings after that. Then they've got to go home, and their vocabulary of the playbook is usually quite a bit different nowadays coming from college. So there's a lot.”
Normally, things have settled down by year two. Second-year players have their living arrangements set up. Most importantly, they know how their organization is run and what the expectations are. Here in Buffalo, they know their coaches and how they coach.
“It’s less stressful for me, just from learning the plays,” Knox said. “Last year, it was like every day was a new install, so every piece of information was new. I was really trying to wrap my head around the plays, where I’m supposed to be, what I’m reading in the defense. All that came before actually going out there and doing the job.
“This year, it’s really slowed down for me. I feel like, when a play's called, I already know the assignment. ... It’s been a lot easier to, mentally, go out there and just play faster.”
That’s a benefit of having continuity within a coaching staff.
“Our guys are putting everything they've got into it and we're trying to give them every resource we can to help them improve this year,” Daboll said. “There's a lot of things that familiarity helps in your second year, but at the end of the day, you've got to go out there and you've got to be able to do it and execute when called upon.”
Oliver, Ford, Singletary and Knox represent the Bills’ first four draft picks in 2019 under General Manager Brandon Beane. It’s got the makings of a home-run class, but each of them has to come through.
“Those guys, I think, really jumped in and played some significant minutes for us last year and were a big part of what we're doing," Beane said. "The thing that we challenged those guys with this offseason, especially being able to make the playoffs and get that experience, was don't relax. People have film on you, people will study you, especially people within our division that we play twice, and you're going to have to be a better version of yourself as a sophomore than you were as a rookie."
Beane lauded those players for coming back "ready, focused, body was in shape; none of those guys was out of shape. And mentally have jumped right back in and shown that it wasn't too big for them."
To a man, they say they are ready.
“I learned a lot from my first year. Basically, how they block guys like me,” said Oliver, who started seven times as a rookie, finishing with 43 tackles and five sacks. “I’m expecting to start off where I left off last year, and if I can do that, I’ll be in great shape. We’ve really got tremendous coaching, so I’m just learning as much as I can right now, so I can go apply that to the field.”
The Bills felt comfortable letting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips walk in free agency in large part because they felt like Oliver, the ninth overall pick of the 2019 draft, was ready to embrace a larger role. A hip injury during the early part of training camp slightly slowed his progress, but Oliver is back to practicing fully.
“It all comes with experience," Oliver said. "If I knew what I knew the second half of the season the first half of the season, I’d have had three or four (more sacks). But I didn't know, so you don't know what you don’t know. I missed some easy layup ones at the beginning of the year.”
Ford, meanwhile, spent his rookie season splitting reps with veteran Ty Nsekhe at right tackle in a rotation that lasted the whole year. It remains to be seen where Ford lines up this season. Right guard Jon Feliciano is out of the lineup with a torn pectoral muscle, and Ford worked some inside last year. The idea that he may be better long term at guard persists.
“Versatility is a big key in how you can play ... at any level and any team,” he said. “So you don't want to limit yourself to just working on one position and one side. ... That way if there's any incidents or anything happens, you're ready to go.”
Ford spent the early part of the offseason in Buffalo, recovering from shoulder surgery. He eventually returned to Oklahoma, where he rode out Covid-19-related lockdowns.
“This was my first true offseason that I've had since playing football,” Ford said. “In high school, you go to spring practice in April, you have spring workouts with the team up until that point, and the same for college. You can't even lock in on what you need to lock in on – stuff like that – because at that point, you still have school, you still have class. So this offseason was a true offseason where I can get in with an O-line specialist and we can just go to work on finding the details that I need to work on.”
The Bills drafted both Singletary and Knox in the third round in 2019, and they showed flashes as rookies. Singletary took over as the lead back from veteran Frank Gore in the second half of the season, and proved to be a dynamic playmaker, even if he thought he could do more.
“To be honest, I feel like I need to do everything better,” he said. “Year to year, that's what it's about. You always want to be better all the way around than you were the year before. I've got to be better at pass blocking, catching the ball out of the field, making my reads. Whatever it may be, I've got to be better at all of that. ... That's my goal this year is to be better than I was last year and help the team in any way that I can.
“I feel real prepared. We had a great schedule this training camp, trying to help with not having preseason games. I feel great. The game has slowed down a lot for me. My body feels way better than it did around this time last year. I’m ready to see what year two brings, man.”
So is Bills Mafia.
