Bills not content with first AFC East title in 25 years

ORCHARD PARK — Defensive end Jerry Hughes was so caught up in the euphoria of the Bills clinching their first division title in 25 years, the team's longest-tenured player missed what was printed on the front of the championship T-shirt.

Taking a sip of Gatorade following a 48-19 rout of Denver on Saturday, Hughes looked down at his chest and was left instantly impressed upon reading: "WON NOT DONE."

"Coach is a brilliant thinker," Hughes said, referring to Sean McDermott. "We already have achieved this milestone, and he's already one step ahead, getting us ready for the next opponent. That's how this team is. That's why we're able to accomplish such great things."

The Bills (11-3) have won seven of eight to stop New England's NFL record 11-year run of division titles. They have an outside shot of finishing second in the conference by owning the tiebreaker over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But qualifying for the playoffs is no longer measured as the standard for success in Buffalo. It is, instead, but one step for a team that was one-and-done in its previous two playoff appearances following wild-card losses to Jacksonville (in January 2017) and Houston this past winter.

"We still have a lot more to accomplish," said Hughes, in his 11th NFL season and eighth in Buffalo.