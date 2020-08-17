Bills notebook: Allen-Brown connection among first practice's highlights

A long pass completion from Josh Allen to John Brown ended the Buffalo Bills’ first padded practice Monday and was the highlight of the session at the team’s Orchard Park training facility.
The 90-minute practice was the first of only 14 the team will have in pads during training camp, which runs through Sept. 6. That’s part of the practice schedule agreed to between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
There was no live tackling during Monday’s session, but only “thudding” with defensive players allowed to wrap up but not bring ball carriers to the ground.
“It’s return to real football,” coach Sean McDermott said of getting the pads on.
Allen’s final pass brought a big cheer from the offense, as players ran to congratulate Brown. He made a fine catch against cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Because training camp is closed to fans throughout the NFL, the league and players union agreed to new rules that limit reporting by media that normally takes place each summer. Personnel groupings, who’s playing with the first or second units, specific formations and situational alignments are not allowed to be reported daily by media. General observations about noteworthy plays still are allowed.
Allen to Diggs: Allen had a fine start to the official training camp season. He hit new receiver Stefon Diggs on two perfect timing throws in the end zone early in the practice, when receivers were running routes “on air,” with no defenders. Against defensive backs, Diggs got good separation throughout the morning.
Completion percentages during camp practices are not especially relevant, as we acknowledge every summer. But Allen was mostly on target. Unofficially, The News had him completing 10 of 18 passes in team work. Among the incompletions were three drops, a bat-down, a throwaway and a play on which the receiver fell down.
Sitting out: Not practicing were defensive tackle Ed Oliver (sore hip), cornerback Levi Wallace (sore back), tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot) and guard Jon Feliciano (torn pec). Besides the quarterbacks, two players wore red noncontact jerseys due to minor ailments – linebacker Vosean Joseph and receiver Isaiah Hodgins.
Tent city: The large two-field complex next to the ADPRO Sports fieldhouse has a different look due to precautions prompted by the pandemic.
There is a giant, 45-yard long tent at the far end of the fields, which was erected as a cafeteria and players lounge. It’s large enough the players can be socially distant while having meals.
“That’s obviously a big investment from Terry and Kim but well thought out,” McDermott said in reference to the Pegulas. “That now has become their cafeteria, their place where we want them to hang out as opposed to hanging out or spending as much time in the locker room. So they can hang out there, watch some TV and it hopefully brings the team together in a healthy way.”
Four smaller tents along the length of the outside of the fieldhouse are used as team meeting rooms. The fieldhouse field is being used for full-team meetings, with tables and chairs set up. The Bills’ locker room is large enough to hold 80 players while keeping them at least 6 feet apart.
Extra points: Jerry Hughes looked speedy in getting around Ryan Bates on a pass rush, but Bates also had a couple good one-on-one blocks. Rookie second-round draft pick A.J. Epenesa showed better quickness that one might expect in his one-on-one pass rush drills. ... While White was beaten by Brown on the final play, he was smothering, yielding no separation, in his coverages against receivers in one-on-one routes early in the practice. Other man-to-man WR-vs.-DB highlights included a diving catch by Cole Beasley, tight coverage by undrafted rookie Dane Jackson on Robert Foster, and a good over-the-shoulder catch by Duke Williams against close coverage by Ike Brown. ... Josh Norman good breakups against Foster in one-on-one drills and against Brown in team work. ... It's typical for kickers to alternate the work in camp. Rookie Tyler Bass took the place-kicks and was 6 of 9 on field goal attempts. He made one from 54 yards but missed from 55.
