Bills notebook: Allen-Brown connection among first practice's highlights

Four smaller tents along the length of the outside of the fieldhouse are used as team meeting rooms. The fieldhouse field is being used for full-team meetings, with tables and chairs set up. The Bills’ locker room is large enough to hold 80 players while keeping them at least 6 feet apart.

Extra points: Jerry Hughes looked speedy in getting around Ryan Bates on a pass rush, but Bates also had a couple good one-on-one blocks. Rookie second-round draft pick A.J. Epenesa showed better quickness that one might expect in his one-on-one pass rush drills. ... While White was beaten by Brown on the final play, he was smothering, yielding no separation, in his coverages against receivers in one-on-one routes early in the practice. Other man-to-man WR-vs.-DB highlights included a diving catch by Cole Beasley, tight coverage by undrafted rookie Dane Jackson on Robert Foster, and a good over-the-shoulder catch by Duke Williams against close coverage by Ike Brown. ... Josh Norman good breakups against Foster in one-on-one drills and against Brown in team work. ... It's typical for kickers to alternate the work in camp. Rookie Tyler Bass took the place-kicks and was 6 of 9 on field goal attempts. He made one from 54 yards but missed from 55.