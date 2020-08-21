Bills Notebook: Decision time coming on lineman Cody Ford

Sean McDermott has put a time frame on when he’d like to make one of the biggest decisions the Buffalo Bills face before the start of the regular season.
Asked Friday whether he sees Cody Ford lining up at guard or tackle, McDermott said he would like to see something unfold this week.
“When I say this week, maybe over the next seven days,” he said. “So we’ll just see. We're still looking at some things, trying to evaluate, make sure we have a full evaluation and understanding of our situation, both what that would do at the starter level and what it would do and how it would impact our depth behind those starters. So before we make any final move, we're going to take all those factors into consideration.”
The Bills are trying to figure out how to replace right guard Jon Feliciano, who had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, in the starting lineup. Feliciano isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
Ford, a 2019 second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, spent his rookie season at right tackle, splitting time with veteran Ty Nsekhe.
The Bills conducted a light, hour-long practice on the grass fields outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center on Friday.
“I think we know where we are as a team, and that's important,” McDermott said. “We've been off to a fast start because of the short run up and the players have done a phenomenal job being dialed in, locked in to what we're doing. The process continues in terms of the work that we have to put in. Today will be a big day, and then the guys will get the rest of the day off as well as tomorrow to recover. Then next week will be a big week for us as a football team. We've got a lot of work to do. We're not where we need to be, so we've got a lot of work to do on and off the field to get ourselves ready to go.”
Cornerback Josh Norman is dealing with a hamstring injury, McDermott said, and it is unclear how much time he’ll miss. Norman was hurt during Thursday’s practice inside Bills Stadium at the end of a play during which he made an interception.
“Those take some time to really get a good read on,” McDermott said of Norman’s injury. “He'll continue to learn and be out there when he can. The biggest thing right now is that he maximizes those treatment opportunities so he can get back out there as quickly as possible.”
In addition to Norman and Feliciano, the other Bills not participating in practice Friday were fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck), wide receiver Robert Foster (concussion) and linebackers A.J. Klein (ankle) and Tremaine Edmunds (hip). Klein and Edmunds went through stretching with their teammates and watched practice from the sideline.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a limited participant after missing four days with a hip injury. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, defensive end Jerry Hughes and wide receiver Stefon Diggs received veteran rest days.
According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are one of three teams to have at least some interest in free-agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah.
Ansah, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in 11 games (with one start) and making 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Ansah has played just 18 games over the past two seasons as he’s dealt with shoulder injuries.
This isn’t the first time Ansah has been on the Bills’ radar. The team hosted him on a free-agent visit last year before he signed with the Seahawks.
According to the report, Ansah is up to 280 pounds and is healthy. He recently had a workout with the San Francisco 49ers. Ansah had 12 sacks in 2017 before injuries started to slow him down.
McDermott started his press conference Friday sending his best to Washington coach Ron Rivera, who announced Thursday that he’s battling cancer. Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node.
“I want to let Ron Rivera, his family and the Washington Football Team know that we’re thinking of them and praying for them,” McDermott said. “We hope for a speedy recovery and health moving forward for coach Rivera. ... I heard last evening and was definitely shocked, but it also brings to life the human nature of us as coaches. We're no different than anyone else out there. We have families and we go through things that everyone else goes through. As I said before, learned a lot from the man and just really praying for him and his family. Just want them to know that we're here for them any way we can.”
