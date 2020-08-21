Bills Notebook: Decision time coming on lineman Cody Ford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sean McDermott has put a time frame on when he’d like to make one of the biggest decisions the Buffalo Bills face before the start of the regular season.

Asked Friday whether he sees Cody Ford lining up at guard or tackle, McDermott said he would like to see something unfold this week.

“When I say this week, maybe over the next seven days,” he said. “So we’ll just see. We're still looking at some things, trying to evaluate, make sure we have a full evaluation and understanding of our situation, both what that would do at the starter level and what it would do and how it would impact our depth behind those starters. So before we make any final move, we're going to take all those factors into consideration.”

The Bills are trying to figure out how to replace right guard Jon Feliciano, who had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, in the starting lineup. Feliciano isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Ford, a 2019 second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, spent his rookie season at right tackle, splitting time with veteran Ty Nsekhe.

•••

The Bills conducted a light, hour-long practice on the grass fields outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center on Friday.