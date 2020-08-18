Bills notebook: Running back Moss expects to be big part of offense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zack Moss is expected to be a big part of the Buffalo Bills’ rushing attack this season.

The rookie running back showed during practice Tuesday, though, that he might be able to contribute in another way. Moss made at least three catches during the second padded practice of training camp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. The first of those, which came from quarterback Josh Allen during a 7-on-7 drill, was a perfect touch pass down the right sideline. Moss displayed good vision to pull in the over-the-shoulder catch.

Later in 11-on-11 work, the Utah product contributed in a traditional way. Moss bulldozed through a couple of would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone, capping what was a solid practice. It’s worth noting the Bills still aren’t tackling to the ground, but it looks like Moss will be a handful when they do.

The Allen report: Quarterback Josh Allen’s first pass of 7-on-7 drills didn’t go well, as it was behind intended receiver Stefon Diggs and intercepted by safety Micah Hyde for a would-be pick-six. Allen, however, improved after that, completing his next four passes in the drill to rookie Isaiah Hodgins, Duke Williams, Isaiah McKenzie and then the dime to Moss.