Bills quarterback Allen wants to move past false positive virus test

The phone call came at 6 o'clock Sunday morning, informing Josh Allen he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Obviously, it's nothing that you want to hear," the Buffalo Bills' quarterback said Monday. "I'm sitting there, like, I mean, I feel fine, there's nothing wrong."
As it turned out, nothing was wrong. The result, from an NFL-sanctioned testing laboratory in New Jersey, proved to be a "false positive." The same was true for tests from other players, coaches and club staffers on the Bills and 10 other teams sent to the same lab.
After learning of their positive results, Allen and others from the Bills underwent rapid testing at the team facility Sunday. Those results came back in 15 minutes and were negative. Still, as a precaution, Allen and others from the Bills with positive tests from the New Jersey lab had to leave the building before being allowed to return Monday morning.
"Obviously, I was super-frustrated that I wasn't here (for practice Sunday)," Allen said during a Zoom call with reporters. "You lose reps that I can't get back. At the same time, I think it was a good opportunity for our team to kind of go through a day of adversity like this. It allowed us to give us an opportunity to have this in case it were a game day.
"Luckily, we had that (rapid test) and I was able to kind of have some peace of mind throughout the day and know that I was clear of it and I hadn't infected anybody. It just took me one extra day (to get it resolved). It's a day you can't get back, but at the same time, it could be worse."
If there was any bright side, Allen said, it was the timing. Better in training camp than the regular season, which begins Sept. 13.
"If this were to happen on Saturday or Sunday, who knows if I'd be playing," he said. "I know it sucks that I was kind of the guinea pig and whatnot and a part of that process. But I'm glad it wasn't then. I'm glad it was now, where we're able to kind of move past it.
"Hopefully, we do get some results and we do still have that confidence in the testing system that we're doing and throughout the league. I know we've been super low on cases and I hope it continues that way."
Coach Sean McDermott said he was impressed with how his players and coaches handled the disruption the erroneous test results caused. That included delaying the start of practice by an hour to have more time to gather facts, a decision McDermott compared with schools delaying the start of classes during a snowstorm to assess road conditions.
"I give the players and the staff a lot of credit," the coach told reporters during a Zoom call. "They were very positive with their approach, and they went out and were resilient in terms of their mindset (Sunday). What appeared to be a potential very negative situation on the surface, the way we handled it, the way our players handled it in particular, to me was a positive in terms of a growth opportunity for us as a team and an opportunity for us to move forward as a team – to look at guys that we would not have the chance to look at in other situations. To have Matt (Barkley) take the reins on short notice, in particular, was a great opportunity for our football team.
"In addition to that, you're able to build trust through these shared experiences. Once we had the information, we were able to put a plan in place to go out and practice safely. ... It wasn't ideal, but the way we came through it together as a team, I think, helps us grow stronger as a football team and I would say that, just overall, the environment we're trying to build is that this is a safe place not only medically but also emotionally as well."
On Sunday night, the NFL Players Association informed its members it is asking for an investigation into the testing process at the New Jersey lab and whether NFL/NFLPA protocols were followed.
On Monday, the league held a national media conference call to address the 77 "false positives" from 11 teams, hours after the lab released a statement blaming "isolated contamination" during test preparation.
Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, said he did not have an explanation on the cause of the inaccurate results.
"This is an extremely rare event," Sills said. "Overall, our testing program has gone incredibly well. We haven't had a major outbreak. I think our protocols are working. The event of this weekend shouldn't change that view."
The NFL announced Monday that there were zero positives among the 23,260 tests administered to players from Aug. 12-20.
McDermott said he did not sense any loss of confidence within the Bills in the testing process as a result of what happened Sunday.
"I mean, we're very fortunate to have that, quite honestly, so that we can come in and do our jobs, very appreciative of that," the coach said. "And the reality of the situation is (Sunday), it wasn't good enough and I don't think it takes a genius to say that or to know that. Obviously, we were able to get through it and I think the NFL is going to learn and the labs are going to learn how to do it better. I'm confident in that."
Safety Micah Hyde supported that perspective in his Zoom session with reporters Monday.
"No one can look into the future and know that this thing's going to go perfect, or look into the future and say, 'This is going to happen, this is going to happen,'" Hyde said. "If that was the case, that lab stuff would have never happened.
"I think that you've just got to be proactive in this stuff and you've got to know that there's going to be some hiccups. There's going to be some obstacles that you've got to overcome. And as long as you're pushing forward, we'll be fine."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!