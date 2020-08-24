Bills quarterback Allen wants to move past false positive virus test

If there was any bright side, Allen said, it was the timing. Better in training camp than the regular season, which begins Sept. 13.

"If this were to happen on Saturday or Sunday, who knows if I'd be playing," he said. "I know it sucks that I was kind of the guinea pig and whatnot and a part of that process. But I'm glad it wasn't then. I'm glad it was now, where we're able to kind of move past it.

"Hopefully, we do get some results and we do still have that confidence in the testing system that we're doing and throughout the league. I know we've been super low on cases and I hope it continues that way."

Coach Sean McDermott said he was impressed with how his players and coaches handled the disruption the erroneous test results caused. That included delaying the start of practice by an hour to have more time to gather facts, a decision McDermott compared with schools delaying the start of classes during a snowstorm to assess road conditions.