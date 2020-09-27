Bills rejuvenated offense has Rams coach McVay's attention

Woods also feels he has grown into an even better player back home than Buffalo ever saw. He put up more than 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons.

"I grew to love Buffalo," Woods said. "Being from LA, going to USC, I never really got a chance to experience another city, especially another weather climate like that. So going to Buffalo, being in the snow, seeing the football culture there, I loved it. Real, true fans. A fun place to play. If you're not wearing Bills gear in the city, they're looking at you funny."

BACK EAST

Instead of staying on the East Coast, the Rams returned to Southern California after beating the Eagles 37-19 in Philadelphia. McVay initially had planned to stay back East between games, but coronavirus protocols ultimately made it impractical to stay. The extensive travel could conceivably take its toll on the Rams, particularly with another kickoff at 10 a.m. California time, but McVay doesn't believe it will be a hindrance.

He even felt the decision to travel Saturday instead of Friday was helpful.

"It's only a challenge if we allow it to be," McVay said.

