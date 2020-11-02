Bills running attack finally finds its legs against Patriots

The 190 yards rushing were the most since the Bills gained 224 in a 20-3 win over Denver on Nov. 24, and nearly double the 97 yards they averaged through their first seven games.

The boost in production came during a stretch in which opposing defenses have neutralized Buffalo's passing attack by guarding against deep throws. After Allen combined for 1,326 yards passing and 12 touchdowns in his first four outings, he has just 846 yards passing and four touchdowns in his past four.

The weather, which traditionally turns nasty come November at home, played a role, too.

"You see what happens when we have good games like that on the ground, especially in a typical AFC weather game like this," said Allen, who also scored on a 2-yard run. "We needed it, and our guys responded."

A more balanced attack would also keeping opposing offenses off the field and benefit a defense still battling inconsistencies.

Buffalo has allowed 21 or more points six times already this season, after doing so just four times last year, and has particularly struggled in stopping the run after allowing 188 to the Patriots.

WHAT'S WORKING