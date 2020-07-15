Bills' stadium drops 'New Era' name

The New Era era at the home of the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park is ending.
The Buffalo-based headwear and apparel company has asked the team to release it from its naming rights agreement, which means the stadium will no longer be called New Era Field.
The statement read: "The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their naming rights and sponsorship deals with the Bills. The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium."
The exact date of the change, and the next name for the stadium, are still to be determined.
A source with inside knowledge of the negotiations said PSE has been working with New Era for "well over a year" to restructure the deal to support their business.
The change comes as NFL teams continue to develop alternatives to recoup potential lost revenue if fans, or a limited number of fans, are allowed in stadiums this season. Across the league, stadium revenue accounts for $5.5 billion, including tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking and team stores, according to Forbes. The Bills stand to lose $104 million of $386 million in total revenue if no fans are allowed, Forbes said.
The News reported in May that the Bills were examining seating models for 15%, 33% and 50% capacity. New Era Field has a listed seating capacity of 73,079. The Bills have not announced plans for reduced capacity, although teams around the league have unveiled plans in recent days, with the City of Philadelphia saying they expected no fans this season to watch the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Bills are among two-thirds of the teams in the league that have offered season ticket holders the option of opting out from their 2020 tickets with no penalty and to resume in 2021.
Among the potential offsets for lost stadium revenue is a new initiative approved by NFL owners last month that allows the first eight rows to be covered with advertising banners that would be visible on television broadcasts. That could be an option for the Bills, especially with a schedule that has a number of national television appearances.
For New Era, the end of the naming rights deal accentuates the difficulties the company has faced over the last two years, even before the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of sports that are so vital to its business. And the circumstances around the early end of the arrangement draws a stark contrast to where New Era stood in August 2016, when CEO Chris Koch joined Bills officials for a celebratory news conference announcing the deal on the 20-yard line of the stadium.
That moment was five years in the making, dating back to when the Bills and Erie County were working out a new stadium lease and the team’s founder, Ralph Wilson Jr., was still alive and owned the team. Russ Brandon, then the president of the Bills, asked Koch if he someday would be willing to put New Era’s name on the stadium, which bore Wilson’s name and was often called "The Ralph." Koch told Brandon he would be open to talking about it.
The question – exploratory as it was at the time – was part of a plan aimed at keeping the team in Buffalo after Wilson’s death. Making the lucrative naming rights available would be attractive to a new owner. Wilson, who was intent on the Bills staying in Buffalo after his death, knew that – and he was quietly supportive of New Era potentially buying those naming rights one day.
“Our thought process at the time was to provide a clean building to the new ownership group to make sure that we derived as much value as possible at that time,” Brandon told The News in August 2016, just under two years before he left the organization under allegations of personal misconduct. “This was all a part of a plan.”
Wilson died in 2014. Later that year, Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the team. In 2016, Bills officials formally offered Koch the naming rights. They brought him to the empty stadium in June and pitched him with a three-minute video that celebrated the history of New Era, which Koch’s great-grandfather founded in 1920, and the Bills, who played their first game in 1960.
An emotional Koch agreed to a seven-year deal that sources say is worth an average of about $4 million annually.
The rebranding as New Era Field marked the second time the stadium's name changed. It was christened Rich Stadium when it opened in 1973 and then became known as Ralph Wilson Stadium in 1997.
When the deal was announced in August, the stadium was decorated with signage that said “THIS IS THE CAP of Buffalo,” and Koch’s extended family sat in folding chairs on the turf. In his remarks, Koch acknowledged his late father, David, who preceded him as head of New Era.
“We all know my father is looking down from the heavens above with a big smile on his face,” Koch said. “And so to close, I just want to say, ‘Dad, this one’s for you.’ ”
The naming rights deal was one of several multimillion-dollar deals New Era made under Chris Koch's leadership since 2012, when the company became the NFL's exclusive provider of headwear worn on the sidelines. In 2016, New Era became the exclusive on-court cap company of the NBA and that same year expanded its deal with Major League Baseball to put its flag logo on the side of players’ caps. In 2017, New Era opened a store at the L.A. Live entertainment complex adjacent to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Those moves exploded New Era’s visibility — and costs. The total dollar amount of those deals isn’t public, but sports industry sources confirm for The News that the annual payouts by New Era would easily reach into the eight figures. New Era’s revenues are substantial – reported at $750 million in late 2018 – but the company has also made significant cuts to its business in more recent years.
In 2019, New Era shuttered its plant in Derby, where more than 200 workers produced up to 4.5 million caps per year.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shut down college and professional sports and most retail, prompted New Era in late March to furlough approximately 70% of its 600 U.S. employees at offices in Buffalo, New York and Irvine, Calif. Those furloughs, originally planned for 60 days, were extended into summer. New Era applied for and received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of between $5 million and $10 million, and then earlier this month laid off 187 employees, 117 of whom worked at its Buffalo headquarters.
That prompted a harsh backlash from elected officials including Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who said, “I am exceptionally disappointed with New Era.”
Poloncarz said he would refuse to refer to the Bills’ stadium as “New Era Field.”
“I would rather see the stadium called Veterans Stadium than New Era,” he said. “I won’t even use that name. I still call it Ralph Wilson Stadium.”
Koch declined an interview request following the layoffs, but in late December spoke to The News in a wide-ranging interview that included his take on the major deals New Era has made in the last several years.
He said “the big three on the license side” – meaning MLB, NBA and NFL – “continues to grow our business and drives a big percentage of our business. That’s all been very positive.”
He juxtaposed those against the L.A. Live and New Era Field deals.
“The whole L.A. Live thing, did we really need to put a store there? No. But it’s nice to have,” he said. “The naming rights? We don’t do naming rights deals. We did that one because it’s Buffalo, because of Terry and Kim (Pegula). We felt like it gave us a connection to ownership, because there’s a revenue-share on naming rights deals. And quite frankly, if you look at the sports license business, it’s the only stadium that’s named after a company that’s a licensee. It’s banks, it’s insurance, so it’s very unique. Again, you could say, does it move the needle? I don’t know. But it makes me feel good. It moves my needle.”
