Bills' stadium drops 'New Era' name

An emotional Koch agreed to a seven-year deal that sources say is worth an average of about $4 million annually.

The rebranding as New Era Field marked the second time the stadium's name changed. It was christened Rich Stadium when it opened in 1973 and then became known as Ralph Wilson Stadium in 1997.

When the deal was announced in August, the stadium was decorated with signage that said “THIS IS THE CAP of Buffalo,” and Koch’s extended family sat in folding chairs on the turf. In his remarks, Koch acknowledged his late father, David, who preceded him as head of New Era.

“We all know my father is looking down from the heavens above with a big smile on his face,” Koch said. “And so to close, I just want to say, ‘Dad, this one’s for you.’ ”

The naming rights deal was one of several multimillion-dollar deals New Era made under Chris Koch's leadership since 2012, when the company became the NFL's exclusive provider of headwear worn on the sidelines. In 2016, New Era became the exclusive on-court cap company of the NBA and that same year expanded its deal with Major League Baseball to put its flag logo on the side of players’ caps. In 2017, New Era opened a store at the L.A. Live entertainment complex adjacent to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.