Bills to allow season ticket holders to opt out

The Buffalo Bills will allow season ticket holders to opt out of their commitment for the 2020 season and return in 2021 while maintaining account seniority and seat location, the team announced Tuesday, joining a handful of NFL teams with similar policies.

The Bills also acknowledged the possibility that no fans may be in attendance for games this season.

“While the possibility exists that no spectators will be permitted at New Era Field for the 2020 season, we continue to work with the NFL and state and local government agencies to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment for spectators,” Chris Colleary, the Bills’ vice president of ticket sales and service, wrote in a letter posted on the team’s website.

The Bills are working on models for 15%, 33% and 50% seating capacity this season at New Era Field, should restrictions be necessary, The Buffalo News reported on June 16.

These plans include designations of where fans could sit to maintain social distancing and safety protocols, and each of the models encompasses various offshoots relating to groups or families that could potentially sit together.