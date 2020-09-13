Bills unveil new wrinkle in opening against Jets

The Jets, by comparison, feature numerous questions marks in opening against the Bills for a second straight year.

New York’s offensive line has been reshuffled from a season ago. Their group of receivers are limping. And the Jets defense — one of the few bright spots last year — is without linebacker C.J. Mosley (opted out) and star safety Jamal Adams, whose contract complaints led to him being traded to Seattle for safety Bradley McDougald.

General manager Joe Douglas opened the week aware of the knocks directed at a team in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought.

"We see the things that are said. We see the things that are written. You know it angers a lot of people,” Douglas said. “I know that there’s a lot of hungry guys that want to go out there and just prove a lot of people wrong.”

SHUFFLE UP FRONT

New York is the fourth NFL team since the 2010 season to start five different players on the O-line in Week 1 from the five who started the opener the previous year.