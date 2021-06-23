Birchard named Player of the Year; several other Auburn baseball, softball players honored

Turcsik also received recognition as the division’s Coach of the Year, as he led the Maroons to the league title with an undefeated conference record.

The sectional champion softball team also had several players honored by the SCAC.

Doray DiLallo, Morgan Cook, Madison Lowe and Sydney Marinelli were all picked as first-teamers.

Elise Clifford was the Maroons' lone second-teamer.

Emma Merkley and Abigail Carr were both picked as honorable mentions.

DiLallo, who split time between catcher and shortstop, posted a .646 batting average with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs. According to highschoolsportstats.com, DiLallo struck out only once all season. Arguably DiLallo’s finest performance came in the Class A quarterfinal game, as she willed the Maroons to a win in extra innings by scoring three runs, driving in two and hitting for the cycle.

Cook was also a force at the plate this season, finishing with a .552 average with six homers, 33 RBIs and 32 runs, while also providing gold-glove defense at third base.

Of the six round-trippers, the most important came in the section quarterfinals, when Cook ended an eight-inning marathon with a walk-off, two-run homer to advance the Maroons.