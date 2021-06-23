Birchard named Player of the Year; several other Auburn baseball, softball players honored

The postseason accolades continued to flow, and the latest recipients are from Auburn High's varsity baseball and softball teams.
Baseball senior Ryan Birchard was named the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division’s Pitcher and Player of the Year.
Birchard led the Maroons to a 15-4 overall record that included an appearance in the Section III Class A championship game. He was the Maroons’ offensive leader in hits (34), doubles (7), triples (4), RBIs (28) and OPS (1.368).
On the mound, Birchard accumulated a 4-0 record. He threw 25 1/3 innings and allowed nine earned runs for a 2.49 ERA. He struck out 52 batters and walked only 16.
“He works hard non-stop through the offseason and in the season,” coach John Turcsik said of Birchard following Auburn’s June 8 sectional win over Fulton. “He’s become a big leader out on the field. He rises to the occasion.”
Four others were also named SCAC Empire first-teamers: Will Coleman (4-0, 27 IP, 29 Ks, 0.78 ERA), Alec McQueeney (.532 AVG, 16 RBIs, 18 runs), Kevin Dolan (.390 AVG, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 17 RBIs, 22 runs) and Ryan Stewart (.417 AVG, 5 doubles, 22 runs).
Cooper Polcovich, Zachary Mock, Jake Hansen and Jason Irwin were all selected for the second team, while Lucas West was picked as an honorable mention.
Turcsik also received recognition as the division’s Coach of the Year, as he led the Maroons to the league title with an undefeated conference record.
The sectional champion softball team also had several players honored by the SCAC.
Doray DiLallo, Morgan Cook, Madison Lowe and Sydney Marinelli were all picked as first-teamers.
Elise Clifford was the Maroons' lone second-teamer.
Emma Merkley and Abigail Carr were both picked as honorable mentions.
DiLallo, who split time between catcher and shortstop, posted a .646 batting average with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs. According to highschoolsportstats.com, DiLallo struck out only once all season. Arguably DiLallo’s finest performance came in the Class A quarterfinal game, as she willed the Maroons to a win in extra innings by scoring three runs, driving in two and hitting for the cycle.
Cook was also a force at the plate this season, finishing with a .552 average with six homers, 33 RBIs and 32 runs, while also providing gold-glove defense at third base.
Of the six round-trippers, the most important came in the section quarterfinals, when Cook ended an eight-inning marathon with a walk-off, two-run homer to advance the Maroons.
Lowe, a sophomore pitcher, held opposing offenses to a 0.60 ERA with two earned runs against in 30 innings. She was the winner in the circle in all three sectional wins, and also contributed a .300 batting average at the plate.
Marinelli, Auburn’s scrappy lead-off hitter, posted a .375 batting average and scored 30 runs.
