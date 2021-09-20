'Bit of local baseball history': Auburn native Tim Locastro's spikes in Hall of Fame exhibit

COOPERSTOWN — From second base to a display case.
The spikes used by Auburn native Tim Locastro to set a major league record for most consecutive stolen bases to begin a career are part of the "Whole New Ballgame" exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown.
The exhibit on the second floor of the museum helps tell the story of baseball's modern era. Locastro's spikes are in a display case titled "Today's Game" with a who's who of baseball stars. Next to his spikes are spikes worn by Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and pitcher, at the All-Star Game in July. There is also a hat worn by one of Locastro's former teammates, Madison Bumgarner, when he tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in April.
Jon Shestakofsky, vice president of communications and education at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, told The Citizen on Monday that the hall contacted the Arizona Diamondbacks during Locastro's pursuit of the record to express interest in documenting the story.
"They were ready to immediately make sure that artifacts from that moment were preserved," Shestakofsky said.
Locastro broke the record held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines when he stole second base during the Diamondbacks' game against the Cincinnati Reds on April 10. It was Locastro's 28th consecutive stolen base to begin his career.
After the game, Locastro, who now plays for the New York Yankees, donated the spikes to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
It took time — nearly five months after Locastro achieved the feat — for the spikes to be displayed for hall visitors to see. Shestakofsky said the spikes were added to the "Today's Game" case sometime before the induction ceremony on Sept. 8.
The display is an example of the Baseball Hall of Fame's great relationship with Major League Baseball and the 30 clubs, according to Shestakofsky. The average team, he said, will receive one or two requests per year from the hall "where something historic might be happening that's worthy of collection."
The approach used prior to Locastro's record is similar for major milestones, such as Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run. Other events, such as no-hitters or a four-home run game, are less predictable, but hall officials have conversations with teams to relay their interest in obtaining a piece of baseball history.
"We like to say history happens on the field every day," Shestakofsky said. "Whether it's something that makes it on ESPN and 'SportsCenter' or otherwise, there's always something to pay attention to and be aware of."
Now that the spikes are on display, the Baseball Hall of Fame could get a few more visitors from the Auburn area. It is a two-hour drive from Auburn to Cooperstown.
After setting the major league record in April, Locastro told The Citizen that his parents, Tim and Colleen, took him to to the Baseball Hall of Fame when he was a kid. He remembered seeing the plaque gallery, where the Hall of Famers are honored, and the three floors of exhibits.
He is among those from Auburn who are eager to see his spikes in the Hall of Fame.
"It will be cool to go there someday and see those," he said.
If Locastro or anyone else makes the trip to Cooperstown, Shestakofsky said they are ready.
"We welcome you and would absolutely love to have the local folks see this bit of local baseball history that's made its way back home to Cooperstown," he added.
