Blue Devils still dancing: Moravia beats Lansing to clinch section final berth

CORTLAND — Poise and confidence are traits inexperienced teams often lack.

Moravia boys basketball proved once again why it's no run-of-the-mill program, one that certainly doesn't shy from the bright lights of postseason play.

The Blue Devils are returning to their first Section IV Class C title game since 2017 after defeating Lansing 64-43 in the semifinals Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.

Playing the entire season without a single senior, Moravia looked every bit the team that's been there, done that against the Bobcats.

"A lot of people say it's about the future for us, but (coach Todd Mulvaney) tells us it's right now," sophomore Aiden Kelly said. "It's right there at our fingertips, and we've just gotta keep pushing forward and play Moravia basketball."

Said Mulvaney, "They know the task at hand and they care about each other. When those things come together, the moments aren't too big for them."

Kelly was a major reason why the Blue Devils were able to build a comfortable lead in the first half. He had eight points in the first eight minutes, all layups.

Then toward the end of the second quarter he showed off his long-range game. Kelly drilled two 3s from the same spot that provided a 34-10 lead. At halftime, the Blue Devils were in front 36-14.

The 6 foot, 2 inch forward finished with a team-high 19-points. Fourteen came in the first half.

"He's a great athlete and a great basketball player, and he really cares about his teammates," Mulvaney said of Kelly. "This means something to all of them, and especially a player like Aiden. He puts in a lot of time and effort."

His efforts were supported by Moravia's deep roster, with eight different players recording a bucket. Abram Wasileski, another sophomore, was next in line with 15 points, while freshman Joe Baylor scored 11.

Baylor came off the bench and was the focal point for the offense in the second quarter. He scored on a savvy low post move, then had a breakaway basket that he nearly dunked.

On one play, Baylor set up in the low post again. After taking a dish from guard Kyler Proper, Baylor performed a pair of spin moves, then slipped the ball to cutter Luke Landis for an easy two points.

Freshmen feeding sophomores. That's a scary recipe for the rest of Section IV.

In the second half, it was more of the same. Kelly set the tone with a 3-pointer only 16 seconds into the third quarter that put Moravia ahead by 25 points, its largest lead of the game.

Lansing finally strung together baskets on consecutive possessions with two minutes to go in the third, but still found itself behind by 22 entering the fourth.

Despite a 20-point lead for much of the second half, Mulvaney said he was never comfortable. Not against Lansing coach Joe Volpicelli, who has plenty of familiarity with Moravia as a former member of the coaching staff.

The Bobcats' Aiden Hathorn was able to knock down corner 3s midway through the fourth, but Moravia still had a 21-point cushion despite those field goals.

With two minutes left, Mulvaney emptied his bench, a signal that Moravia was moving on. And the longtime Blue Devils coach was able to take a breath.

"I know Lansing and coach Volpicelli well, and I know they have the experience like I've had," Mulvaney said. "They can make it a game real quick. You're never comfortable until that final horn goes off."

Moravia (19-1) will meet another familiar opponent on Saturday: Newfield. The two teams met less than two weeks ago in the IAC Small School Championship, which the Blue Devils won by 19 points.

The Trojans, another program with a pedigree like Moravia, are also the only team to deliver a loss to the Blue Devils this season. When the teams played on Jan. 14, Newfield won by eight.

"I'm excited for the kids to have this opportunity to play for a sectional title," Mulvaney said. "They've put in a lot of hard work not only during the season, but during the offseason.

"Newfield is a tough team all around. They have great guard play, they have size and they can shoot it. It's gonna be a challenge and I expect a really good game. Two really energetic communities that really love their basketball teams."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.