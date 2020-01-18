Boeheim leads Syracuse past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech fans were having a great time giving Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim a hard time after one of his first shots hit nothing on Saturday.

“Airball! Airball!” the crowd jeered the next few times he touched the ball.

Boeheim silenced them quickly, scoring 18 consecutive Syracuse points in a personal 18-5 first-half run that turned a 14-10 deficit into a 28-19 lead, sending the Orange on the way to their third straight victory, 71-69.

Boeheim's first basket was a 3-pointer, “and then I was able to just get in a groove from there, get to the lane and make plays.” he said. “... Once I got in a rhythm, my teammates were finding me and that was a lot of fun, winning.”

Boeheim finished with five 3-pointers, one from well behind the line, and 26 points for the Orange (11-7, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who avenged a 67-63 loss to the Hokies on their floor 11 days ago.

The Orange led by as many as 16 in the first half, but had to hang on as the Hokies got within a point three times in the final two minutes.