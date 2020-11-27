Boeheim scores 23, Dolezaj 20; Syracuse beats Bryant 85-84

Syracuse (1-0) comes away with the win despite lack of practice in the weeks leading up to the season. It was announced Nov. 15 that Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tested positive for COVID-19, forcing himself to enter isolation while the program paused all activities.

During a halftime interview, with Syracuse behind 51-44, Boeheim criticized the timing of the game.

“Not practicing in 14 days, you just can’t play this game,” Boeheim said. “They should’ve just canceled the game. We’re not conditioned. They’ve got fast guys and they’re pushing right by us. This is a tough game for us if we’re practicing every day. We’re not ready.”

In Bryant head coach Jared Grasso's postgame interview, he iterated that Bryant attempted "five times" to cancel the game, but Syracuse wanted to play as scheduled.

"We felt the same way. They were coming off quarantine," Grasso said. "We should've beat the at their place. If that's gonna be their excuse, so be it. They decided not to move it. I know I'm not supposed to say that because (Boeheim) is a hall of fame coach and I'm a nobody, but the reality is we tried to change the date."