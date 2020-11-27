Boeheim scores 23, Dolezaj 20; Syracuse beats Bryant 85-84

SYRACUSE — Buddy Boeheim made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Marek Dolezaj had 20 points — including two free throws with 22 seconds left — and Syracuse rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Bryant 85-84 on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Dolezaj, a 6-foot-10 senior, added a career-high nine assists and tied his career best with five steals. Quincy Guerrier scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Alan Griffin had 14 points and 12 rebounds in his Syracuse debut. Griffin, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Illinois, hit three 3-pointers.
Peter Kiss, a graduate transfer from Rutgers, hit a 3 to give Bryant its biggest lead of the game at 63-50 with 16:01 to play but Guerrier scored 10 points thereon, including back-to-back dunks in a 12-2 run that pulled Syracuse within three about four minutes later. Boeheim made a pair of 3s just 21 seconds apart and Joseph Girard III hit another 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 spurt and give the Orange their first lead of the second half at 75-73 with 6 minutes left.
Charles Pride made two free throws to give Bryant a two-point lead with 3:12 remaining but the Bulldogs shot just 1 of 10 the rest of the way, missing two potential winning shots in the closing seconds.
Chris Childs, a junior college transfer, hit 5 of 9 from behind the arc and finished with 18 points in his Bryant debut. Michael Green III and Pride had 15 points apiece. Kiss scored 12 and Hall Elisias added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Syracuse (1-0) comes away with the win despite lack of practice in the weeks leading up to the season. It was announced Nov. 15 that Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tested positive for COVID-19, forcing himself to enter isolation while the program paused all activities.
During a halftime interview, with Syracuse behind 51-44, Boeheim criticized the timing of the game.
“Not practicing in 14 days, you just can’t play this game,” Boeheim said. “They should’ve just canceled the game. We’re not conditioned. They’ve got fast guys and they’re pushing right by us. This is a tough game for us if we’re practicing every day. We’re not ready.”
In Bryant head coach Jared Grasso's postgame interview, he iterated that Bryant attempted "five times" to cancel the game, but Syracuse wanted to play as scheduled.
"We felt the same way. They were coming off quarantine," Grasso said. "We should've beat the at their place. If that's gonna be their excuse, so be it. They decided not to move it. I know I'm not supposed to say that because (Boeheim) is a hall of fame coach and I'm a nobody, but the reality is we tried to change the date."
Boeheim, in his own postgame virtual media conference, said it was "100 percent my fault" that the game was played.
The Orange play again next Thursday, Dec. 3 against Niagara University at the Carrier Dome.
