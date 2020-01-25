Boeheim scores 21 against Pittsburgh, Syracuse extends winning streak to five

“We did a lot of good things, and with Joe and Elijah being on their game, we survived those two having a bad game, which is a good thing for this team,” coach Boeheim said.

Pitt missed 10 of its first 11 shots as the Syracuse defense swarmed, blocking five shots, three by Hughes. The Orange, who converted three three-point plays in the first half, used a 15-2 run to create some separation. Three-point plays by Dolezaj and Guerrier in less than a minute staked the Orange to a 20-7 lead just past the midpoint of the period and a putback by Bourama Sidibe boosted the margin to 30-10 with 4:59 left.

The Panthers, who were 6-of-26 shooting (23.1%) responded with an 11-0 spurt to get back in it. Au'Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson each hit 3-pointers to key the run and two free throws by Toney cut the margin to single digits in the final minute before Girard hit a layup for the Orange to give them a 32-21 halftime lead despite zero points from Hughes, who missed all five of his shots.

LUCKY 18

Boeheim scored 18 points in the first half, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He also had 18 straight points in the first half in a win at Virginia Tech a week ago.