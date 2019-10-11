The Knights of Columbus Auburn Council #207 is sponsoring their 15th annual sports banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, benefiting Tyburn Academy.
The banquet, which begins at 6 p.m, will honor John Rossi, a longtime local attorney and former Auburn City Corporation Counsel. Rossi was a multi-sport athlete at West High School and is a graduate of Syracuse University law school.
Former Syracuse Orange broadcaster Doug Logan will serve as emcee, while Syracuse basketball coaches Jim Boeheim, Gerry McNamara and Adrian Autry will make speaking appearances.
Food will be provided by the Italian Cucino Crew. Tickets can be purchased at the Knights of Columbus #207 or Tyburn Academy. Call the school at (315) 252-2937 for more information.