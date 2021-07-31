Boeheim's Army advances to TBT semifinals

Boeheim's Army is one step closer to claiming its first TBT championship.

The group of mostly Syracuse men's basketball alumni were led by a non-alum, Tyrese Rice, in a 73-69 win over the Golden Eagles Saturday in the tournament quarterfinals.

Rice, who played at Boston College, finished with a team-high 20 points to lead Boeheim's Army. Rice's biggest shot came as time was winding down, as he nailed a basket to put the team ahead by four.

Chris McCullough was the only other to reach double figures. He had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Lydon added eight rebounds, while Malachi Richardson scored nine points to go with seven boards.

With the win, Boeheim's Army claims the Illinois region. They'll move on to play a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Sunday at 12 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0