Boeheim's Army kicks off TBT with victory in downsized tournament

Boeheim's Army is one of The Basketball Tournament's veteran teams, and the Syracuse alumni showed as much in the tournament opener Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Led by Eric Devendorf, Boeheim's Army kicked off TBT with a 76-69 win over Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni).

Devendorf, who ranks fourth all-time in scoring in TBT history, finished with a game-high 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting to pace Boeheim's Army.

"I'm just a competitive dude," Devendorf said in the postgame press release. "A passionate guy. Every time we get out on that floor, I'm trying to win. I'm just a competitive guy, and I love to play."

This year is Boeheim's Army's sixth entry into TBT. The 24-team, single-elimination tournament awards a $1 million prize to the winning team.

Last year Boeheim's Army had an opportunity to play in front of the hometown Syracuse fans, as Onondaga Community College hosted several early-round games. Despite the home court advantage, Boeheim's Army bowed out in the Syracuse region finals.