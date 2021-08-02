Boeheim's Army shoots for first TBT championship

It took seven tries, but Boeheim's Army will finally play for the TBT championship.

The group of Syracuse alumni, with select players from other schools sprinkled in, will play in the tournament's title game Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Boeheim's Army advanced to the title game thanks to former Boston College star Tyrese Rice, who scored the final 13 points in Sunday's win over Florida TNT in the semifinals.

Rice ultimately finished with 24 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Chris McCullough scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds. CJ Fair scored six and totaled eight rebounds.

The closest Boeheim's Army has come in TBT was in 2017, when the group advanced all the way to the semifinals.

In 2019, Boeheim's Army was the No. 1 seed in the Syracuse region and was able to play in front of the home fans at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College. After winning its first two games, however, Boeheim's Army was ousted in the third round on their de-facto home court.

In a 24-team field in 2020 -- the tournament was more exclusive due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- Boeheim's Army lasted only a pair of games.