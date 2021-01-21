Boisterous Bill-iever: Bills fan from Auburn, daughter go viral with video

Almost 30 years of heartbreak — and, for the last 20 or so, irrelevancy — will have that effect. Cammilleri's first memory as a Bills fan was watching them lose to the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl when he was 5 (he didn't specify which Cowboys loss). He was there for the Music City Miracle — or Music City Mistake if you're a Bills fan — and he continued to support the team during their 18-year playoff drought.

On New Years Eve 2017 when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a last second touchdown to defeat the Ravens, allowing the Bills to reach the AFC playoffs as a wild card, Cammilleri said he was in tears.

"As a Bills fan, you just expect the worst to happen. If they have a lead, no matter how big the lead is, they're gonna blow it," Cammilleri said. "It's stressful but I'm cautiously optimistic. I feel like we've got our quarterback finally with Josh Allen.

"It's been amazing, especially this year."

Cammilleri has no intention of changing his routine this weekend. When the Bills take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC Championship (6:40 p.m. on CBS), he'll be watching alone in his basement.