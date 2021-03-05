Boone better with pacemaker, to return to Yanks this weekend

"I feel great," Boone said. "I can't believe how good I feel. It makes me really glad that I got this done because I certainly the last couple of months have not felt anywhere close to how I felt this morning, even yesterday morning getting out of the hospital. So really excited about it, excited to get back."

Now 47, Boone is entering his fourth season as manager of the Yankees, a job not lacking stress. He went to the team's Steinbrenner Field spring training site for a nasal swab Friday as part of COVID-19 testing and would have resumed work had he not been required to wait because of the need for negative tests results to be processed.

"Today it's hard because well, you have your morning coffee and this morning, the morning coffee really worked," he said.

Boone had given only Brian Cashman and a few of his coaches lead time to know what was likely to occur.