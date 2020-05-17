Boys Basketball All-Stars: Cato-Meridian's Marcus Ramacus ascends to one of CNY's best

Marcus Ramacus is the type of kid that'll ride his bike in the pouring rain, just to get to the gym to work on his game.
Just ask his coach, Mike Vargason, who has seen it first hand.
That's what it took for Ramacus — who was "small, skinny and short" when he first started basketball in seventh grade — to develop into one of central New York's best.
This year as a senior, Ramacus, The Citizen's Boys Basketball Player of the Year, was one of Section III's most consistent scoring threats. He averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game for Cato-Meridian, leading the Blue Devils to their third straight sectional appearance.
In the process, he became only the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Vargason recalls coaching against Ramacus when was the junior varsity coach at Weedsport. Even from the opposite sideline, Vargason saw Ramacus as a player that "could impact the game when needed."
"I saw that at a young age," Vargason said, "and I knew someday this kid, if he works hard, was gonna turn into a well-rounded ball player."
It took time. Playing CCYO in seventh grade, his first year of competitive basketball, Ramacus says he averaged only about two points a game. While he possessed athleticism and speed, it was put to use more in the realm of track and field than for basketball.
Then the growth spurt came, and Ramacus started working harder in the gym.
In 2017, Vargason left Weedsport and accepted the varsity basketball coaching position at Cato-Meridian. That summer, Vargason had Ramacus play with the varsity team in summer league as a sophomore, and he more than held his own on the court.
The next year of summer league in 2018 wasn't as fortuitous. Rising to the rim on a layup attempt, Ramacus took some contact and landed awkwardly on his back. He slipped a disc and was out of commission for five months, forced to miss varsity football season.
"The whole time I was just thinking how I couldn't wait til I got back and how hard I was gonna work when I got back," Ramacus said.
Ramacus returned in time for basketball season, but it took time to recover, both physically and mentally, from his injury. He admits to this day his back doesn't feel 100%, that he lacks some of the flexibility he previously had. But opponents still couldn't stop him from scoring.
Seeing his progress up close, Vargason says it took almost the entirety of Ramacus' junior season to regain his feel for the game. A couple weeks into this season, a dunk during practice is what gave Vargason the sign that his star player was back to normal.
"He really elevated one time and threw it down," Vargason said. "I kinda snapped my head and turned around, and he said, 'Coach, I think I'm back.' Probably the Port Byron game, at Port Byron (on Feb. 5), he really took his game to the next level. Maybe he thinks he wasn't 100% and maybe he wasn't, but he certainly played like he was."
Ramacus' finest memory came Jan. 29 against Cayuga County rival Weedsport. Facing the then 14-0 Warriors, Ramacus posted his highest-scoring game of the season, filling the basket for 32 points.
In Ramacus' mind, the win made amends for the teams' previous meeting, which ended in a Weedsport overtime victory.
"Everyone was already hyped about the game," Ramacus said. "The first game of the season we almost beat them, and honestly we should've beat them. We were almost angry at them and that's how I came out playing. I just wanted to destroy them, I guess. I felt good, my shot was on."
About two weeks later Ramacus was feeling good again when he became the fourth player in program history, and first since 1997, to reach 1,000 career points in a win over Manlius Pebble Hill.
Quite the milestone, especially for a player returning from a significant injury.
"It was great for him as an individual accomplishment, but overall for the program (too)," Vargason said. "He put in a lot of extra work and extra time. I was really happy for him to get there."
Ramacus is unsure where'll he land next after high school, though Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY Oswego are some of the options he's considering.
Vargason believes that Ramacus — the same kid he watched ride down Route 370 in Cato on a rainy day to get to the gym — will make it work at the next level.
"I think he'd made a great addition to any program," Vargason said. "If he gets in the right program and has a good weightlifting schedule ... he can excel and make an impact."
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Jay Baranick, Auburn
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Jake Brown, Weedsport
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Troy Churney, Auburn
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Nate Fouts, Skaneateles
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Jared Howe, Southern Cayuga
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Kody Kurtz, Port Byron
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Trevor Lunkenheimer, Cato-Meridian
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Aidan Mabbett, Weedsport
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Hunter Martin, Union Springs
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Josh O'Connor, Weedsport
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Jackson Otis, Southern Cayuga
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Marcus Ramacus, Cato-Meridian
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Jose Reyes, Union Springs
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Deegan Sovocool, Moravia
Winter 2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars: Gavin Stayton, Moravia
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
In this Series
The Citizen's Winter 2020 All-Stars and Athletes of the Year
-
Updated
Volleyball All-Stars: Maeve Canty leads Skaneaeles to another title
-
Updated
Boys Swimming All-Stars: Southern Cayuga's Joey Angotti completes decorated career
-
Updated
Wrestling All-Stars: Auburn's Keyshin Cooper posts near-perfect season
- 6 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!