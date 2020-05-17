Boys Basketball All-Stars: Cato-Meridian's Marcus Ramacus ascends to one of CNY's best

It took time. Playing CCYO in seventh grade, his first year of competitive basketball, Ramacus says he averaged only about two points a game. While he possessed athleticism and speed, it was put to use more in the realm of track and field than for basketball.

Then the growth spurt came, and Ramacus started working harder in the gym.

In 2017, Vargason left Weedsport and accepted the varsity basketball coaching position at Cato-Meridian. That summer, Vargason had Ramacus play with the varsity team in summer league as a sophomore, and he more than held his own on the court.

The next year of summer league in 2018 wasn't as fortuitous. Rising to the rim on a layup attempt, Ramacus took some contact and landed awkwardly on his back. He slipped a disc and was out of commission for five months, forced to miss varsity football season.

"The whole time I was just thinking how I couldn't wait til I got back and how hard I was gonna work when I got back," Ramacus said.

Ramacus returned in time for basketball season, but it took time to recover, both physically and mentally, from his injury. He admits to this day his back doesn't feel 100%, that he lacks some of the flexibility he previously had. But opponents still couldn't stop him from scoring.