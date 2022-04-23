Boys Basketball All-Stars: Union Springs' Jose Reyes driven by winning

Jose Reyes is a tone-setter.

That became clear to Union Springs coach Dan Cerro the moment he took over the Wolves' varsity team in 2019-20.

Whether it be in one-on-one or team drills during practice, Reyes was determined to be on the winning side. And he was often successful in doing so.

It didn't matter his role or final statistics. A game's end result was all that mattered.

"When I first got here, my first impression was that this kid wants to win," Cerro said. "He probably played out of position. He's more of a shooting guard that had to play the point for us, and that's not always easy to do. But he never whined about it. He's obviously a great scorer and did what our team needed him to do because he wanted to do."

Reyes' time with the varsity team actually predates Cerro, as he was a rare freshman contributor for the Wolves in 2018-19.

While running an offense can be a tall task for most underclassmen, Reyes was comfortable with his responsibilities.

"It was really fun," Reyes said. "(The veterans) knew what I could do and I knew what they could do. It wasn't really an age thing, it was a who-could-play thing. That's why I had success. Whatever coach asked me to do, I'd do it. If he asked me to take over the offense or guard someone, I'd do that."

On many nights in his four years at Union Springs, he dictated games.

There was a 38-point outing in 2020 at Moravia.

In 2021, he dropped 40 in an overtime win at Groton.

For the Wolves' regular season finale against Odessa-Montour this winter, Reyes totaled 35.

No matter his scoring imprint, Reyes' postgame mood was dictated by the game's outcome. Cerro recalls Reyes being furious after the 2020 game in Moravia, a loss. He also wasn't pleased in the thrilling win over Groton a year later, because "We didn't play well."

In early February the Wolves traveled to Owego to take on the Class B Indians, who boasted a frontline of players who all approached 6 foot, 8 inches tall.

Not an easy obstacle for a guard, but Reyes still scored 30.

"To his credit he never looks at the scorebooks. Some guys are about stats and he's not like that," Cerro said. "The last three years, he's always been there on those nights when maybe others didn't play well but he kept us in the game.

"You watch college basketball and watch guys hit shots with people in their face. That's what he does. He makes shots where you're just like, holy..."

True to form, Reyes had little idea as he approached 1,000 career points late last season. A 19-point game against Dryden on Feb. 8 eclipsed the mark, as Reyes joined only two others in program history to reach the milestone.

Later that week against rival Southern Cayuga, Reyes' name was added to Union Springs' 1,000-point banner and, likely to his greater pleasure, a buzzsaw offense that night led to a major win over the Chiefs.

"It was an amazing feeling, a feeling like no other," Reyes said. "We went out there and did what we did. We had something to prove and we proved it."

Reyes remains unsure about his future plans, but Cerro — who has first-hand knowledge of what's required to play in college — believes the skillset will produce a bright future.

In Union Springs, that skillset will be greatly missed.

"Anybody that can shoot the ball the way he can will have a spot. And he plays defense. It didn't matter if the other guy was 6 foot, 3 inches. I'd put him on the other team's best player," Cerro said. "I'm gonna miss him. The challenge he brings to the other team, the effort he brings during practice ... you don't see that competitiveness around here anymore."

