Boys Indoor Track All-Stars: Auburn's Dustin Swartwood takes studious approach to throwing

There are good days, and even some bad. Technique may come and go.

There's no denying, however, that few match the work ethic and dedication of Auburn's Dustin Swartwood.

Rewarded with an appearance at the New York state indoor track championships, no thrower in central New York could match Swartwood during the winter 2021-22 season.

His toss of 48 feet, 4 1/2 inches in the shot put at the Section III Class A championships bettered all competition, while his weight throw of 56 feet, 3 1/4 inches was second-best in the entire section.

A few weeks later, Swartwood matched his shot put distance at the Section III State Qualifier and outdid his throw in the weight (56-11.75), capping a record-setting season.

Events like shot put and weight throw reward repetition and technique. Swartwood can't match the build of some of his fellow throwers who resemble heavyweight wrestlers, so he leans on film study to perfect his craft.

His excellence can be attributed to his unrelenting, perhaps meticulous, desire to improve.

"He's always working," said Auburn coach John Oliver. "It doesn't matter the weather. He'll be throwing whether it rains, it's too windy ... he'll throw any time of year. His dedication is very impressive. He's one of those athletes that you want on the team because he gives a great example of what to do and how to act."

Such an approach can be "daunting," Swartwood said. While nothing matches the exhilaration of form, footwork and timing blending for the perfect throw, off days happen too — even for the best of the best.

"Some days it really clicks and some days it's very stressful," Swartwood said. "When it's clicking, it's amazing. It comes second nature. It's a phenomenal feeling.

"On the flip side, the next day could be totally downhill. Sometimes I get so frustrated, it's to a point where I have to put the shot put aside and calm myself down."

Swartwood began throwing in fourth grade and was never particularly interested in trying other events, in the field or running. He called his growth a "work in progress."

Two years removed from the last indoor track season that resembled normalcy, Swartwood had little idea how he'd fare against Section III competition entering the season.

Confidence soared in early December following the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at Onondaga Community College, which served as the first glimpse of what each track team has to offer.

Swartwood won the shot put with a throw of over 43 feet, topping the second-place finisher by nearly 8 feet.

Prior to sectionals on Feb. 2, Auburn competed in seven meets. Swartwood won the shot put six times and was runner-up once; he also claimed the weight throw six times, while finishing third at the remaining meet.

His performance throughout the season earned Swartwood a trip to the NYSPHSAA championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island in March.

There he competed in his two staple events, finishing 13th in both shot put (44-10) and weight throw (56-8.25). While his distance didn't match previous bests, Swartwood enjoyed the experience and will use it as reference for the future.

"I did decent, but not to the extent I wanted to. I was just amazed at how far these kids could throw. It really got my interest the most," Swartwood said. "Weight throw was so foreign to me at the beginning of the year and shot put is a battle. It's 50-50 all the time. At states it didn't click, but I lived with it and we keep moving."

Following indoor season, Swartwood's focus immediately shifted to outdoor track. He'll continue with his throwing events, with a touch of variation as he replaces weight throw with discus — an event he feels very confident with.

As he looks toward future seasons, Swartwood plans to continue his work ethic-based method.

"The more dedicated you are to what you want to do, the more it'll pay off. That's one thing I've really learned," he said. "This is eight years of throwing. Some people are gifted and some people aren't, and I'd say I fall under the aren't category. I love the sport and I work for it."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.