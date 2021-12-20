Boys Soccer All-Stars: Tylar Moss separates Skaneateles from pack

A little damaged sheet-rock never hurt anyone.

That was the small price to pay in the Moss household basement, where Max, Andrew and Tylar honed their soccer craft in their early years.

Their father, Aaron, was happy to pay $5 or $10 to replace those panels if it meant his sons were gaining extra touches.

His youngest son, Tylar, now a senior at Skaneateles, showed a proficiency for soccer as young as 6 years old.

About Tylar Moss The Numbers 2021: 26 goals, 21 assists in 16 games Career: 60 goals, 61 assists Honors 4x All-League Selection (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021) 2x All-State Selection All-Region East and All-American nominee (2021) 2x New York State Class B champion

Aaron helped run a soccer camp with William Smith women's coach Al Loucks, which each of his sons attended during their childhood. Each day when the group returned home from camp, their father took them outside and requested a demonstration of what skills were learned that day.

"Tylar was extremely proficient, even at 6. I said, 'OK, there's something there,'" Aaron said. "He was a sponge and wanted to absorb it and do the technique right from the outset. Once he saw it, did it and learned it, he became extremely proficient and just increased his pace as time went on."

That continued to 2017 when, as an eighth-grader, Tylar made Skaneateles' varsity team and ultimately led the Lakers in scoring. Intelligent enough to protect himself and skilled enough not to be a detriment, Tylar said he felt comfortable at the varsity level right from the get-go.

"I think it was the first game of the year. I didn’t think I would start at all, but I thought I’d get some time," Tylar said. "We were playing Queensbury, and at the time they were a powerhouse. I end up starting and playing decently, and I thought, ‘I could do this.’"

He grew into his own over the next two seasons, earning all-league honors as a freshman and again as a sophomore.

During that sophomore year, Tylar helped lead Skaneateles to the 2019 state title, scoring a crucial goal on a corner kick in the state semifinal against Bath-Haverling.

With Moss and Owen Cheney expected to return for their junior season, the Lakers seemed primed for another state title run in 2020 — until COVID-19 disrupted that possibility. Unsure of the likelihood of sectional or state playoffs, the duo chose to devote their time to The Academy in Rochester.

"That certainty is what we leaned towards, even though we would’ve loved playing high school soccer," Tylar said. "I knew in my mind that the COVID year would’ve been the best team, hands down, in Skaneateles history. I don’t see any team coming close. We had every spot, even with subs that could’ve been starters. I would’ve loved to have played on that team. We always thought that was the year, when we were juniors."

Returning to Skaneateles for his senior season, Moss went on a scoring tirade. He finished with 26 goals and 21 assists in 16 games, leading the Lakers to an undefeated regular season and another appearance in the Section III Class B title game.

In that championship game against Cazenovia, Tylar's season ended. Chasing a ball down into the Cazenovia's left corner, Moss was bodied by a defender and his leg locked into the turf.

His leg buckled and he fell to the turf with a knee injury, and was unable to return to the game. The next day, Moss learned he'd torn his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, and that he'd miss the remainder of Skaneateles' championship run.

Unable to contribute on the field, Moss took on a greater role off of it. He unofficially became the Lakers' fourth coach, alongside his father Aaron and assistants Jon Dower and Pete O'Connor.

"It’s tough because you want to be out there playing, but from the aspect knowing you can’t play, coaching is the next-best thing," Tylar said. "My teammates trusted me with my thoughts and they never questioned what I had to say, so it all worked out."

For the next three games, looking on in a different role, Tylar Moss watched as his teammates captured another state title, defeating the familiar Bath-Haverling in overtime of the state title game.

In the process, he left a major impression.

"I was really proud of how he handled himself. Obviously the first day or so when it was real fresh, the pain and the emotion is quite visible obviously," Aaron Moss said. "But seeing the doctor the next day and understanding that this was the new reality, his ability to stay engaged, stay committed, stay dedicated. ... He's played in some high-level stuff as a player, but to see him take it to heart and still be a valuable member of this team, albeit not on the field, he did a real good job with it."

Following reconstructive surgery in mid-November, Tylar can nowo walk without crutches. He hopes to begin training in the coming months, with eyes set on late July or August for a full return to competition.

Unsure exactly of his next step, Moss hopes to head down south to Florida, where he was born, to walk on with a college program.

Wherever that road goes next, his dad — who retired from coaching the Skaneateles program after the season — will keep a litany of memories from Tylar's record-setting high school career, including the back-heeled self passes, the Maradona-esque moves, the smashing shots off either foot, or the innate chemistry with the longtime teammate Cheney.

"To watch Tylar — I coached him in club as well as high school ... what can I say?" Aaron said. "I'm a lucky guy."

