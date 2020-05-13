Boys Swimming All-Stars: Southern Cayuga's Joey Angotti completes decorated career

Joey Angotti knows all about variety.
Three straight years, the Southern Cayuga senior qualified for the boys swimming state championship meet. All three years, he found himself swimming in a different event.
And all three years, there was an improvement.
Angotti, The Citizen's Boys Swimmer of the Year, competed in a pair of events at this year's NYSPHSAA championships, placing 33rd in the 100 butterfly and 36th in the 100 backstroke.
He also helped Southern Cayuga to a second-place finish at this year's Section IV Class C championships, where he earned individual section titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Angotti was also a member of first-place teams in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
"I think I had a really good last season. I was happy with the way I finished it off," Angotti said. "I think I had a good career and a good season, and I'm proud of myself."
Angotti's primary stroke is the butterfly, which he has shown off in each of his three visits to the state championship meet. But he's also competed in 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at states.
He says the variety is due to his performance at his first state championship meet sophomore year. That year Angotti competed in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, events that take place consecutively, leaving little time to recuperate.
"The first year was a major learning experience for me," Angotti said. "There's a small break in between, but that's why I didn't choose to swim the 100 free after that year because the two events are just so close."
Angotti focused on the 50 free junior year due to his pursuit of a school record. Senior year he qualified in the 100 backstroke, an event coach Cathy Murray had him try on a whim.
"Coach just threw me into the 100 back one meet and that was the only event I swam that day," Angotti said. "She said, 'You're gonna make states right now and this is what you're gonna swim.' I didn't know I was a backstroker before that. I performed really well at states and I was proud of that decision."
Angotti began swimming at 5 years old, the youngest age allowed for joining a club program. He has three older siblings that all swam for the YMCA Stingrays, and his mother had him join up because swimming "is a life skill, but also one of the best exercises you can get from any sport."
Prior to high school, Angotti actually attended Tyburn Academy in seventh and eighth grade, and was a member of Auburn's varsity team the second year. He transferred into the Southern Cayuga school district, where he's been a crucial member of the varsity swim team ever since.
This season, Angotti had the thrill of swimming alongside his younger brother, Peter, whom he gives credit for helping qualify for states in the backstroke. The day the elder Angotti made the cut, he was swimming alongside the younger Angotti. Joey recalls looking over during the final lap and seeing Peter right on his tail.
"I don't want to admit it, but Peter is most likely going to be a faster swimmer than me, especially the backstroke," Angotti said. "Having a brother on the team really helps me focus. It also gives me someone to focus on, to mentor and show him the ropes. He's the reason I made states. I think he contributes to my success a lot."
While New York was still able to get in this year's state championships, the coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation of any remaining YMCA club championships. Angotti was chasing the club's 100 fly record set in the 1990s, and was less than a second off by the end of the year. He was also hoping to break Southern Cayuga's 50 free record, but "never got around to doing it." He did get around to owning several other records in individual and relay events.
Next year Angotti will attend Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where'll he'll join the Division I men's swimming program and study criminal justice. Mount St. Mary's was an attractive option due to its size — coming from a small high school where he knows everybody, Angotti says he was looking for a similar atmosphere in college.
He leaves behind quite the legacy at Southern Cayuga.
"I think it's great that such a small school with a little five-lane pool, Southern Cayuga is able to compete," Angotti said. "It's great to see our team succeeding the way that we do every year. We're able to compete with the bigger schools ... and I think it's great to see that."
