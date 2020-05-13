Boys Swimming All-Stars: Southern Cayuga's Joey Angotti completes decorated career

"I don't want to admit it, but Peter is most likely going to be a faster swimmer than me, especially the backstroke," Angotti said. "Having a brother on the team really helps me focus. It also gives me someone to focus on, to mentor and show him the ropes. He's the reason I made states. I think he contributes to my success a lot."

While New York was still able to get in this year's state championships, the coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation of any remaining YMCA club championships. Angotti was chasing the club's 100 fly record set in the 1990s, and was less than a second off by the end of the year. He was also hoping to break Southern Cayuga's 50 free record, but "never got around to doing it." He did get around to owning several other records in individual and relay events.

Next year Angotti will attend Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where'll he'll join the Division I men's swimming program and study criminal justice. Mount St. Mary's was an attractive option due to its size — coming from a small high school where he knows everybody, Angotti says he was looking for a similar atmosphere in college.

He leaves behind quite the legacy at Southern Cayuga.