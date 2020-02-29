Breaking barriers: Weedsport beats Onondaga to reach elusive title game

Feocco has been a major boost during the second half of the year. Prior to Weedsport's last meeting with Onondaga on Jan. 24, the Warriors feared starting center Joel Blumer could be out for the year with an injury suffered in practice. Blumer has battled through and still starts, but Feocco has had a big presence coming off the bench.

"We were hoping that our primary juniors that play a lot, that by this point in the season they'd be good role players," Sgarlata said. "We joke at practice that it's like the Undertaker tag-teaming in Hulk Hogan. It's like, what one do you want to go against? They both have strengths. The combination of them for 32 minutes for the other team's bigs is a challenge."

As happy as Weedsport is to be moving on, the team's ultimate goal is still to win a section title, and the state's defending Class C champion stands in the Warriors' way. Cooperstown is no stranger to sectional title games, but what Weedsport gives up in experience could be negated by a veteran team unwilling to fall short again.

Miles was a member of last year's team that lost to Cooperstown in the section semis, and he vividly recalls state player of the year Jack Lambert draining shot after shot as the Hawkeyes handily dispatched of the Warriors.