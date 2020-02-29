Breaking barriers: Weedsport beats Onondaga to reach elusive title game

ONONDAGA — For four straight years, Weedsport was left standing on the doorstep.
Fifth year must be a charm. The Warriors crashed through that door to the section final.
Weedsport was too much for Onondaga, earning a 67-47 win in the Section III Class C boys basketball semifinals Saturday in SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.
This game at that arena had been a house of horrors for Weedsport since head coach Jon Sgarlata took over the program in 2015-16. Three straight years, the Warriors bowed out to Tully. Then last year, Weedsport was eliminated by eventual state champion Cooperstown.
Often considered one of the top teams in the state during the regular seasons, Weedsport had a knack for playing its worst game at the worst time.
Not this year. As the No. 1 seed for the third time in five years, Weedsport led from start to finish against Onondaga. Let the catharsis begin.
"At our team meeting at the beginning of the year, I said last year's team has nothing to do with this year's team," Sgarlata said. "We try to have that message, but you still think about it because a lot of the guys have been here. To finally break through feels good, but our goal wasn't to play in the championship game. We want to win it."
Early on, it was all Josh O'Connor for Weedsport on offense. The junior guard scored seven of the Warriors' first eight points, pushing his team to an 18-11 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Weedsport leaned on its bread and butter: the centers. Onondaga had no answer for big man Mitch Feocco, who scored six of his 11 points in the second frame as the Warriors built their lead to 40-21 at halftime.
On the first possession of the second half, Aidan Mabbett was left alone behind the arc, and he drained a straightaway 3. That was Weedsport's fourth triple of the game, and its last, but it was enough to make Onondaga respect the Warriors' shooting game. Ultimately the Tigers had no answer. Weedsport outscored Onondaga by just one in the second half, but the Tigers' inability to hit from distance crushed any hopes for a comeback.
"I think when we knock down our jump shots, we're unbeatable," said senior Justin Miles, who hit a 3 in the first quarter to give Weedsport some breathing room. "There's not many teams that can beat us when we shoot it. We're so big and physical inside, they usually double-team them leaving us open for 3. If we hit them, no team can really beat us."
O'Connor finished as Weedsport's scoring leader with 17 points, while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Jake Brown recorded 12 points with six rebounds, and Feocco scored 11 points.
Feocco has been a major boost during the second half of the year. Prior to Weedsport's last meeting with Onondaga on Jan. 24, the Warriors feared starting center Joel Blumer could be out for the year with an injury suffered in practice. Blumer has battled through and still starts, but Feocco has had a big presence coming off the bench.
"We were hoping that our primary juniors that play a lot, that by this point in the season they'd be good role players," Sgarlata said. "We joke at practice that it's like the Undertaker tag-teaming in Hulk Hogan. It's like, what one do you want to go against? They both have strengths. The combination of them for 32 minutes for the other team's bigs is a challenge."
As happy as Weedsport is to be moving on, the team's ultimate goal is still to win a section title, and the state's defending Class C champion stands in the Warriors' way. Cooperstown is no stranger to sectional title games, but what Weedsport gives up in experience could be negated by a veteran team unwilling to fall short again.
Miles was a member of last year's team that lost to Cooperstown in the section semis, and he vividly recalls state player of the year Jack Lambert draining shot after shot as the Hawkeyes handily dispatched of the Warriors.
Lambert is gone to graduation, but Weedsport will still have to contend with Cooperstown's 6-9 center John Kennedy, one of the few players around equipped to handle Weedsport's team size.
"Cooperstown is one of the best teams in the state," Sgarlata said. "If we were to win it, that would be awesome to get it from them. That's a great challenge. We're looking to become one of the blue bloods in Class C, and they are, and to get there you've got to beat somebody like that."
