Buffalo baseball fan sees lifelong dream come true from best seat in the house

It was the matter-of-fact sincerity of the email that did it. Dr. Ryan Miller wrote it from his living room on an August morning, looking for advice from his wife Angela at a couple of tough moments, and at 11:44 a.m. he tapped the “send” button.

By chance, Doug Jemal saw it as soon as it came in. Before he finished reading it, he knew how to respond.

Somehow, this guy would watch a big-league game with his dad.

“It was the right thing to do, the Buffalo thing to do,” said Jemal, a Washington, D.C., developer reopening the Seneca One Tower, the 38-floor downtown skyscraper that was vacant for years. It will be home to a new “tech hub” for M & T Bank, which controls about one-third of the building, including the 22nd floor.

As it turns out, that is an ideal vantage point for watching the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field, their home until they can safely return to Canada. The ballpark is closed to fans because of Covid-19, leaving the tower as one of the rare spots in Buffalo with a view of the field.

The 22nd floor is as good as it gets. Go lower, and the rim of the ballpark intrudes on the vista. Go higher, and it starts feeling a little too far.

Ryan Miller was open to any view at all.