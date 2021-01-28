Buffalo Bills: 5 positions to address in 2021 offseason

But having another pass rushing threat opposite Jerry Hughes would be a big boost for this defense. The defensive line needs to have more of an impact on games than it did in 2020. It was easily the weakest part of the defense. Along with an edge rusher, it wouldn't hurt to boost the interior defensive line. Star Lotulelei should be back next season, which should provide a boost against the run.

3. Tight end. After two years in the league, it's clear that Dawson Knox can be a role player. He's a good No. 2 option at tight end. But the Bills still need a clear pass catching threat at the position. There are some good options in free agency, including Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Henry has established himself as one of the better tight ends in the league, while Smith had 8 touchdowns in 2020.

As the Bills saw with a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, a good tight end can make a huge difference. It's likely you won't find the next Travis Kelce, who is arguably the greatest tight end of all time. But even a significant upgrade at the position should bolster the Bills' offense.