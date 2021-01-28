Buffalo Bills: 5 positions to address in 2021 offseason

The Buffalo Bills had a great run in 2020. The first AFC East title in 25 years, a trip to the AFC Championship game and one win away from a spot in the Super Bowl.
But earlier this week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it clear: This isn't a Super Bowl team. Perhaps it's the beginning of one, but there are some key pieces missing before the Bills can take that next step.
What do the Bills need? Here are five key positions to address in the 2021 offseason:
1. Running back. The Bills' rushing attack doesn't scare anybody, so if you want to contain this offense you focus on the pass. It's unlikely that, in 2021, the Bills will abandon their pass-first mindset. But they will want to add a rushing attack that actually scares opponents and keeps them guessing.
Devin Singletary and Zach Moss could have roles in the offense going forward, but it's clear the Bills need a dynamic running back. There are options available in the draft if the Bills go that route. Free agency is an option, too. It all depends on how much the Bills want to spend.
2. Edge rusher. It's possible that A.J. Epenesa, in year two, is the answer. But he didn't show a whole lot in his rookie season. He had one sack in the regular season and none in the playoffs. In most games, though, he played limited snaps. Maybe with a full offseason and training camp he can grow.
But having another pass rushing threat opposite Jerry Hughes would be a big boost for this defense. The defensive line needs to have more of an impact on games than it did in 2020. It was easily the weakest part of the defense. Along with an edge rusher, it wouldn't hurt to boost the interior defensive line. Star Lotulelei should be back next season, which should provide a boost against the run.
3. Tight end. After two years in the league, it's clear that Dawson Knox can be a role player. He's a good No. 2 option at tight end. But the Bills still need a clear pass catching threat at the position. There are some good options in free agency, including Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Henry has established himself as one of the better tight ends in the league, while Smith had 8 touchdowns in 2020.
As the Bills saw with a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, a good tight end can make a huge difference. It's likely you won't find the next Travis Kelce, who is arguably the greatest tight end of all time. But even a significant upgrade at the position should bolster the Bills' offense.
4. Offensive line. This is the one position group that could see some turnover entering the 2021 season. It all depends on what Beane and Co. do with Daryl Williams, who played well at right tackle. Cody Ford is recovering from an injury, so he should reclaim his spot at left guard. Mitch Morse will be an interesting question. The Bills could save money by releasing him, but Morse is one of the better centers in the league. The team may opt to cut him loose and keep Jon Feliciano, who can play center and other offensive line positions. It's possible (maybe even likely) that the Bills keep both players.
The offensive line is one of those position groups that the Bills should tinker with this offseason. The unit didn't play well against the Ravens or Chiefs. Having Ford back should help the unit improve. But there could be change coming along the line.
5. Matt Milano. The Bills have free agents at other positions, and it's possible that many if not all of them will be back next season. Milano, though, is the biggest question mark. He is going to get a raise. There's no doubt about that. What is up in the air is whether the Bills will be the one to give him that payday. Milano is a key piece on defense. He's arguably the team's best linebacker. He can do a little bit of everything for this team. It's easy to see why they want him back.
Milano won't command huge money, but the Bills have to make sure it fits with their salary cap picture. An extension for Josh Allen is possible this offseason, so that may affect whether players like Milano can stay or go.
