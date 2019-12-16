Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
For the first time in 20 years, the Buffalo Bills won at least 10 games. And for the second time in three seasons, the Bills are a playoff team.
The Bills don't have a lot of stars who will be considered for end-of-season awards, but they do have a head coach — Sean McDermott — who should be in the conversation for NFL coach of the year.
Think about what McDermott has done in his three seasons as Bills head coach. In 2017, he snapped the Bills' playoff drought in his first season on the job. After the front office committed to a rebuild in 2018, the Bills bounced back this season.
The Bills clinched a playoff spot with a win over Pittsburgh on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." It's the team's 10th win of the season — the first time this century the Bills recorded double-digit wins in a season.
McDermott may not win the award, but he deserves serious consideration. The Bills entered this season with some pundits giving them love, but with many ranking them as the third-best team in the AFC East. There were a lot of talking heads who thought the Bills would be, at best, a .500 club.
There's no question the Bills have benefited from a favorable schedule. But with wins over the NFL's beloved Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers in the last month, the Bills sent a message on big stages. This team is a contender, not a pretender.
The person who deserves the most credit for that is McDermott, who has changed the culture in Buffalo. With defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, they have assembled one of the best defenses in the NFL. This is a Super Bowl-caliber defense. The Bills shut down Tom Brady, largely contained Lamar Jackson and has held 11 opponents to 20 or fewer points this season.
McDermott's achievements are impressive when you compare them to the Bills coaches that came before him in the 2000s and 2010s. Since Marv Levy's last season in 1997, the Bills had seven head coaches (not counting interim coaches) before McDermott. Wade Phillips, who coached the team from 1998 through the 2000 season, led the Bills to two playoff appearances in '98 and 1999.
After Phillips, it wasn't pretty. The six coaches who followed him had losing records and didn't make the playoffs.
The Bills changed in 2017 — McDermott's first year with the team. He ended the playoff drought that season and, two seasons later, he's leading the Bills back to the playoffs. This is a team that's built to contend. There are some improvements they have to make, but the Bills are one of the best teams in the AFC.
The Bills shouldn't be overlooked, and neither should McDermott. There are other coaches who will receive consideration — Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, John Harbaugh in Baltimore, to name a few — but McDermott should be a prime candidate. What he's done with the Bills has been fun to watch. Hopefully those tasked with voting on these awards will notice.
