Buffalo Bills on cusp of ending 25-year divisional drought

"Nobody likes to be thrown in a new system, especially if you feel comfortable with the one you're in now. I'm thankful we've had the same guys for the last three years."

Lock is already on his second offensive coordinator and second quarterbacks coach in just his second NFL season, and this week he made a pitch for OC Pat Shurmur and his position coach Mike Shula to return in 2021.

"That'd be awesome," said Lock, who's had six offensive coordinators in seven years going back to his time at the University of Missouri, including Rich Scangarello last year. "I feel like having the same play-caller in this organization for more than one year would be huge for us."

Lock is coming off his best game as a pro, a four-touchdown, no-interception masterpiece at Carolina in which he posted an NFL-best 149.5 passer rating.

With Saturday's game marking his 16th start in the pros, Lock's statistics look like this: an 8-7 record with 20 touchdown throws, 16 interceptions and a 59.5 percent completion rate.