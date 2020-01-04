Buffalo Bills Report Card: Bills blow 16-point lead, lose wild card game to Texans

The Buffalo Bills took a conservative approach at critical moments and it cost them their first playoff win in a quarter-century.
The Bills blew a 16-point lead as Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans charged back to win 22-19 in overtime of the first AFC wild-card game Saturday afternoon.
Josh Allen threw for 264 yards, ran for 92 yards and caught a touchdown pass. But a costly fumble led to a Texans field goal — points that would up being the difference in the game.
Here is the Buffalo Bills wild-card round report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen made some big plays in this game. In some ways, he showed growth as a quarterback. There were other moments, though, when he looked like a second-year quarterback who still has some things to learn. Allen threw for 264 yards, rushed for 92 yards and caught a touchdown pass to open the scoring. He led the Bills on five scoring drives against the Texans. But he had a costly turnover in the second half. A lost fumble led to a Texans field goal that helped narrow the deficit and allow the Texans to keep the momentum going. That was a big mistake. He erred again when he took two sacks near the end of regulation. He grew in his second season, but he has more work to do to show he is the Bills' franchise quarterback.
GRADE: C
Running backs
Devin Singletary shined for the Bills. He ran for 58 yards and led the team with six catches for 76 yards. He broke several tackles in this game to turn losses into productive plays. The Bills needed to use him more. Frank Gore added eight carries for 22 yards, although 14 yards came on one play. Singletary was the best Bills running back Saturday.
GRADE: B
Wide receivers/tight ends
The Bills' top four receivers — Cole Beasley, John Brown, Isaiah McKenzie and Duke Williams — each had four receptions. Williams made a couple of catches in key situations. Brown chipped in with the Bills' lone touchdown pass. The need for a true No. 1 receiver was apparent, though. It made a difference for the Texans to have DeAndre Hopkins make plays late in the game. The Bills need a Hopkins-type player. It will help make each of the team's existing receivers better.
GRADE: C+
Offensive line
The offensive line had a so-so day. Giving up that sack to J.J. Watt likely gave the Texans a spark they desperately needed. That was a turning point in the game. The Bills blocked well on the designed run by Allen which was the longest offensive play of the game. They blocked on several of Singletary's runs and on the long screen pass. And while the Texans sacked Allen three times, all the sacks were costly. One forced the Bills to kick a field goal. Another pushed them out of field goal range. The line improved in 2019-20, but it should remain a priority for the front office going into 2020.
GRADE: D+
DEFENSE
Defensive line
The Bills' defensive line won the battle against the Texans' offensive front. Jerry Hughes led the Bills with three sacks and Trent Murphy added a pair of takedowns. The pressure was a big reason why Watson and the Texans were blanked in the first half. The defensive line did a solid job against the run, too. Stuffing Watson on the quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter kept the Bills' season alive for another quarter.
GRADE: B
Linebackers
Tremaine Edmunds showed his athleticism by closing on Watson and sacking him. That was one of the defensive highlights of the game. Edmunds and Matt Milano each had 12 tackles (eight solo) in the loss. One play will stick with Milano. Instead of wrapping up Watson, he went for a big hit. Watson slipped away and completed a pass that set up the Texans' game-winning field goal in overtime. Milano could've had Watson stopped for a big loss. That's a play he probably wants back.
GRADE: B-
Defensive backs
The Bills missed Levi Wallace. The Texans appeared to shy away from Tre'Davious White early in the game. Kevin Johnson did an OK job as Wallace's replacement. In the second half, Watson wasn't afraid to go to Hopkins, which made a difference. White forced a fumble that led to a field goal, but he got beat on a handful of passes. Hopkins talked a lot of trash entering this game, and he backed it up when it mattered most. He beat White fair and square. White, like the rest of the team, has some work to do.
GRADE: C
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka kicked four field goals, including the game-tying 47-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. That was a clutch kick to keep the Bills' season alive. He had a rough stretch during the regular season, but was perfect in December and January. He came through when it counted.
Punter Corey Bojorquez pinned the Texans inside the 20 once, but that came on a bad kick that took a fortunate bounce. He didn't come through when the Bills opted to punt on fourth-and-5 from the Texans' 40. His kick went into the end zone. Bojorquez has been solid at times, but the consistency isn't there. The Bills should look for a new punter in 2020.
GRADE: B
Kick coverage and returns
There wasn't much activity for the coverage or return units in this game. Andre Roberts didn't return a kickoff and had one punt return for 8 yards. When the Texans returned kicks, they didn't get long gains. Outside of the kicking game, the special teams units weren't factors in this one.
GRADE: C
COACHING
Head coach
Sean McDermott made a series of questionable decisions in this game, and he deserves most of the blame for this loss. The Bills were too conservative at critical moments, including the drive at the end of the first half when the Bills settled for a field goal instead of going for a touchdown. The decision to punt on fourth-and-5 from the Texans' 40 was another bad call. Too often in big games, McDermott has been out-coached. Being out-coached by Bill O'Brien, who has made plenty of questionable decisions over the years, is hard to do.
Grade: F
Offense
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's reliance on Frank Gore is mind-boggling. Devin Singletary was the Bills' top offensive weapon not named Josh Allen. It's understandable if you want to give Singletary a break for a play or two. But there's no reason why he should've relinquished that much time to Gore. The Bills have taken a strangely conservative approach with Singletary this season. They seemed fearful of overworking him, yet there were several games when they arguably underutilized their rookie rusher. Daboll's play-calling was solid on the opening drive, but it went downhill from there. The end of the first half was a head-scratcher.
GRADE: D
Defense
The Bills didn't make enough adjustments in the second half when the Texans' offense started to click. That's on McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. One of the big plays of the game was third-and-18 in overtime. That one will sting. The Bills went conservative and gave up a lot of room for the Texans. Watson threw a short pass and the Texans picked up the first down. That kept the eventual game-winning drive alive. The defense played well, especially in the first half. But it faltered in the second half and overtime. The Bills gave up four scoring drives.
GRADE: C-
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Devin Singletary. Singletary was the Bills' top offensive weapon. He had 134 total yards (58 rushing, 76 receiving) and was the Bills' top receiver.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Jerry Hughes. Hughes had a monster game with three sacks. It was his best game of the 2019-20 season.
KEY STATS
7. The Bills sacked Deshaun Watson seven times. Hughes led the team with three and Trent Murphy added a pair of sacks. Tremaine Edmunds and Siran Neal also had sacks for the Bills.
14-3. The Bills were outscored 14-3 in the fourth quarter and overtime. For a team that has been good late in games, that was a disappointment. The Bills didn't finish this game.
64. The Bills committed seven penalties for 64 yards against the Texans. There were some costly penalties in key situations. The questionable blind-side block call hurt.
NEXT GAME
The Bills' season is over. The next regular season game will be Week 1 of the 2020 season.