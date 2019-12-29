Thanks to the franchise's second playoff berth in three years, the Buffalo Bills' 2019 season isn't over. But the club's 2020 opponents are already known.
With the completion of the 2019 regular season, the Bills' two remaining 2020 opponents have been finalized.
The Bills will play the traditional six games against its AFC East rivals. That's two games each against the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
NFL scheduling matches one division with another in each conference. For example, in 2019, the Bills played teams from the AFC North and NFC East. Next season, the Bills will play against teams from the AFC West and NFC West.
In 2020, the Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at home and the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders on the road.
The Bills will host the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks and visit the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
Before Sunday, the Bills didn't know their final two opponents. The Bills knew they would be playing against the second-place finishers in the AFC North and AFC South.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North) and travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans.
The Bills' full list of 2020 opponents:
HOME
Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks
AWAY
Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
Six of the Bills' 16 games will be against 2019 playoff teams (Patriots twice, Chiefs, Seahawks, Titans and 49ers). In 2019, the Bills had five games against teams that advanced to the playoffs last season.