Here's a trivia question of sorts: How many times did Devin Singletary carry the ball after the Buffalo Bills took a 16-0 lead over the Houston Texans in the third quarter?
The answer: 3.
Singletary, arguably the Bills' best offensive player in the AFC wild-card game, had one rush on the Bills' drive after the Texans cut the lead to 16-11. He had two more carries on the Bills' drive that ended with a fourth-and-27 play.
Three carries on five drives totaling 35 plays. For a guy averaging 4.5 yards per rush whose team was involved in a close game, that's a surprising total. He did have three receptions in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a 14-yarder on third down in the extra period. But Buffalo's decision to abandon the run is one reason why the Bills are out of the playoffs.
After the Texans scored to make it a one-score game, the Bills had a four-play drive. All four were pass plays. On the fourth, Bills quarterback Josh Allen attempted to run for a first down and fumbled the ball. The Texans recovered and kicked a field goal to cap off the ensuing possession.
Despite the Texans' surge, the Bills still held a 16-11 lead. Singletary got a carry on the first play — a 4-yard run. He caught a short pass to set up third-and-4. But Allen's pass to Duke Williams was off the mark and the Bills had to punt.
The Texans scored again to take the lead, 19-16. There were more than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter — enough time to mix in the pass and run. Singletary ran twice — a 6-yard gain and 3-yard run — early in the eight-play drive. He didn't touch the ball again. After the Bills drove to the Texans' 25, it was Frank Gore who ran the ball on second-and-10. Gore lost three yards. Two plays later, Allen was sacked for a 19-yard loss on fourth-and-27.
The Bills caught a break when the defense stuffed the Texans' fourth-down quarterback sneak. On the ensuing possession, the Bills drove down the field and Steven Hauschka kicked a game-tying field goal. Singletary didn't have a touch on the drive.
In overtime, Singletary had one touch: A 14-yard reception on third down. It was a great throw by Allen and a great play by Singletary. The Bills ran the ball twice — both designed runs by Allen.
Of the 35 plays after the Bills took a 16-point lead, 25 were pass plays. Allen completed 10 of 23 pass attempts.
The Bills' decision not to lean on Singletary is a reflection of the season-long problems with offensive play calling and personnel. There were stretches when Singletary was, inexplicably, rarely used. He is the primary reason the Bills decided to part ways with LeSean McCoy.
Singletary showed he's a great running back who can be effective carrying the ball and help the passing game. The Texans entered with one of the worst run defenses in the league — Houston ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed during the regular season. The Bills' failure to exploit that weakness, especially after seeing the missed tackles in the first half, should lead to a review of the offensive staff. If changes need to be made, then make the changes.
The Bills needed to get Singletary the ball. It was clear he was their top weapon against a weak Texans defense. But when it mattered most, the Bills hoped Allen would bail them out. It didn't work.