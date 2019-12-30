It has been more than 24 years since the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game. It will take a good all-around effort to end that drought Saturday against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.
Here are the five keys to victory for the Bills against the Texans:
1. Tre'Davious White. White needs to contain Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is easily one of the best receivers in the game and has fared well against top corners in the past. This is an opportunity for White to show that he is truly one of the elite corners in the NFL. Slowing down Hopkins is a must.
2. Josh Allen's arm. The Texans have one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Houston has given up an average of 270.3 passing yards per game. Only Detroit and Arizona have allowed more passing yards on a per-game basis. Allen needs to get the ball to his playmakers, especially Cole Beasley and John Brown.
3. Pressure Deshaun Watson. Watson was sacked a league-high 62 times a season ago and, in 2019, he was brought down 44 times. The Bills' pass rushers need to get to him. He's an athletic quarterback who can make plays with his arm and legs, so they need to bring him down when possible. In five of the six Texans losses Watson played in, he was sacked at least three times. In three of those games, he was sacked six times. The more sacks, the better.
4. Stop the run. The Texans boast one of the better offenses in the league. With Watson and the team's receiving talent, it's easy to overlook its rushing attack. The Texans had the 10th-best run offense in the regular season. Texans running back Carlos Hyde had a 1,000-yard season. The Bills are 11th-best against the run, but teams have found holes in the middle of the defense. They need to plug those holes to limit the Texans' offense.
5. Steven Hauschka. Playoff games can come down to the kickers. Both teams' kickers have struggled this season. Hauschka has made 76.9% of his field goal attempts, which is 23rd in the NFL. Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hasn't been much better. He's converted 80% of his field goal attempts, ranking him 20th in the league. Hauschka has missed a pair of extra-point tries this season, while Fairbairn has missed five. He has one of the worst extra-point percentages in the NFL. It's simple for Hauschka: When called upon, he needs to make his kicks. He's been a great kicker in the playoffs — he's made 20 of 21 field goal attempts and 27 of his 28 extra-point tries. He needs to continue that trend against Houston.