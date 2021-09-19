Buffalo Bills Week 2 Report Card: Bills defense impresses in 35-0 shutout win

The Buffalo Bills bounced back with a statement game against the Miami Dolphins.
The Bills' defense had six sacks and forced three turnovers in the 35-0 shutout win over the Dolphins on Sunday. It's the Bills' first win of the season.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a pair of touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox. Zack Moss had a pair of touchdown runs, and Devin Singletary opened the scoring with a 46-yard run for a score.
REPORT CARD
OFFENSE
Quarterback: C. Josh Allen missed some throws in the first half, but he got into a rhythm in the second half. The touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox were his best throws of the game.
Running backs: A-. Devin Singletary opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run. He had 82 yards on the ground against a tough Dolphins defense. Zack Moss scored two touchdowns on punishing runs after fumbling in the first half.
Wide receivers: C. Diggs had the touchdown catch and impressive leaping grab in the fourth quarter. He finished with 60 yards to lead the team. Cole Beasley also had four grabs.
Offensive line: B-. The line did a great job in run blocking. Pass blocking still needs some work. Allen was under duress at times and either forced throws or had to throw the ball away. Hopefully, the pass blocking improves as the season progresses.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: A. An impressive performance by a largely young defensive line. Rookie Greg Rousseau had two sacks. A.J. Epenesa didn't have a sack, but pressured the quarterback multiple times and knocked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game. Justin Zimmer added a sack and was involved in other key plays.
Linebackers: A. Matt Milano was all over the field. He had five tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. The fumble recovery came in the red zone and ended a Dolphins drive. He's a huge piece of the defense and big reason why they posted a shutout on Sunday.
Defensive backs: A+. Taron Johnson was a monster. He had an early sack, forced the fumble that ended the Dolphins' 13-play drive in the first half and finished with two passes defended. The safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer had another great game. Hyde had a sack and seven tackles (four solo). Dane Jackson made a big tackle on a fourth-down play to prevent the conversion. Levi Wallace had an interception after being called for taunting.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Grade: B. Tyler Bass's missed field goal brings the grade down, but it was a solid day for the special teams unit. Matt Haack averaged 46 yards per punt. Taiwan Jones recovered Jaylen Waddle's fumble on a punt return.
COACHING
Offense: B-. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll deserves credit for putting a greater emphasis on the run against the Dolphins. The Bills had 143 rushing yards as a team. Daboll does need to figure out what's happening with his team's pass attack. The Bills have played some tough passing defenses, but Allen and Co. haven't been consistent in the first two weeks.
Defense: A+. Leslie Frazier's game plan was excellent. The pass rush had a lot of success against a mediocre Dolphins line. The Bills' secondary was buzzing on Sunday. A great shutout win.
GAME BALLS
Offense: Zack Moss. He didn't have big numbers, but he bounced back from his fumble in the first half to score two great rushing touchdowns to pad the Bills' lead.
Defense: Taron Johnson. The Bills have a nickel corner who can do it all. He had a sack, forced a fumble on a fourth-down play and finished with three solo tackles.
BY THE NUMBERS
3. The Bills had three takeaways on defense and special teams. That helped them preserve the shutout against the Dolphins.
6. The Bills defense had six sacks, including two by rookie Greg Rousseau.
UP NEXT
The Bills (1-1) host the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.
