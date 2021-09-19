Buffalo Bills Week 2 Report Card: Bills defense impresses in 35-0 shutout win

The Buffalo Bills bounced back with a statement game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills' defense had six sacks and forced three turnovers in the 35-0 shutout win over the Dolphins on Sunday. It's the Bills' first win of the season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a pair of touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox. Zack Moss had a pair of touchdown runs, and Devin Singletary opened the scoring with a 46-yard run for a score.

REPORT CARD

OFFENSE

Quarterback: C. Josh Allen missed some throws in the first half, but he got into a rhythm in the second half. The touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox were his best throws of the game.

Running backs: A-. Devin Singletary opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run. He had 82 yards on the ground against a tough Dolphins defense. Zack Moss scored two touchdowns on punishing runs after fumbling in the first half.

Wide receivers: C. Diggs had the touchdown catch and impressive leaping grab in the fourth quarter. He finished with 60 yards to lead the team. Cole Beasley also had four grabs.