Buffalo Bills Week 3 Report Card: Josh Allen dominates in 43-21 win over Washington

Wide receivers/tight ends: A. A great all-around day for the receiving corps. Beasley was the leading receiver with 11 catches for 98 yards. He was more involved in the offense this week, which usually is a good sign for Allen. Beasley is a good security blanket over the middle. Sanders caught five balls for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He showed why he can be a problem against opposing defenses when they focus most of their attention on Beasley and Diggs. Diggs finished with six grabs for 62 yards. Tight end Dawson Knox, who had four catches for 49 yards, had a great touchdown grab.

Offensive line: B. It's impressive that Allen wasn't sacked in this game. The Washington defensive front is strong, especially with Chase Young on the outside. The line held up well in the trenches. Allen did move around a bunch, which helped their cause. But it was a solid effort across the board.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: C. Washington's offensive line did a good job neutralizing the Bills' pass rush, which has been solid early in the season. It doesn't help that Taylor Heinicke is a mobile quarterback who isn't afraid to leave the pocket at the first sign of trouble. The Bills had one sack, which came when Heinicke ran out of bounds when he couldn't find a receiver downfield.