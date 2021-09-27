Buffalo Bills Week 3 Report Card: Josh Allen dominates in 43-21 win over Washington

It was the Josh Allen Show on Sunday.
Allen threw for 358 yards and had five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team. It was Allen's best performance of the young season after a slow start.
Allen threw two touchdown passes to Emmanuel Sanders and one each to Dawson Knox and Zack Moss. Tyler Bass kicked three field goals to round out the scoring.
On defense, the Bills forced three turnovers and held the Washington offense in check for most of the game. They did give up a 73-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Antonio Gibson. But the other Washington scores either came in garbage time or when Washington had a short field following a kickoff that they recovered.
The grades are in for the Bills:
REPORT CARD
OFFENSE
Quarterback: A. Josh Allen was excellent. He made great throws and got his top three receivers — Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders — involved in the game. He made plays with his legs when he needed to and finished 358 passing yards and five total touchdowns. That should earn him AFC player of the week honors.
Running backs: B. The top back against Washington was Zack Moss, who carried 13 times for 60 yards and added a receiving touchdown. Devin Singletary, who had a long touchdown run against Miami last week, was held to 26 rushing yards. Moss has bounced back after fumbling in the first half last week to become a key piece of the offense in the last six quarters. He has scored three touchdowns in that span.
Wide receivers/tight ends: A. A great all-around day for the receiving corps. Beasley was the leading receiver with 11 catches for 98 yards. He was more involved in the offense this week, which usually is a good sign for Allen. Beasley is a good security blanket over the middle. Sanders caught five balls for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He showed why he can be a problem against opposing defenses when they focus most of their attention on Beasley and Diggs. Diggs finished with six grabs for 62 yards. Tight end Dawson Knox, who had four catches for 49 yards, had a great touchdown grab.
Offensive line: B. It's impressive that Allen wasn't sacked in this game. The Washington defensive front is strong, especially with Chase Young on the outside. The line held up well in the trenches. Allen did move around a bunch, which helped their cause. But it was a solid effort across the board.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: C. Washington's offensive line did a good job neutralizing the Bills' pass rush, which has been solid early in the season. It doesn't help that Taylor Heinicke is a mobile quarterback who isn't afraid to leave the pocket at the first sign of trouble. The Bills had one sack, which came when Heinicke ran out of bounds when he couldn't find a receiver downfield.
Linebackers: B. It's easy to see why the Bills brought back Matt Milano. He is arguably the most important defensive player on the team. He can blitz, cover running backs and tight ends, make plays in the run game and force turnovers. He had two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery against Washington. Tremaine Edmunds was the Bills' leading tackler with seven tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss.
Defensive backs: A. The Bills' secondary was all over the field. Washington had a big play, a pass to tight end Logan Thomas, that ended with Tre'Davious White punching the ball out. Milano recovered the fumble and the Bills scored on the ensuing possession. The safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer had great games again, and they each had an interception. The Bills scored 17 points off those takeaways.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Grade: C. It was an eventful day for the special teams unit. The good news: Tyler Bass booted three field goals and converted all of his extra-point tries. Punter Matt Haack landed two punts inside the 20. The bad news: Bass had a kickoff that went out of bounds to start the second half. The biggest blunder, though, was when the Bills didn't field a short kickoff and Washington recovered the ball. Washington scored a touchdown on the next drive. The special teams unit was bailed out by the offense and defense, but you can't have those kinds of mistakes in games. The Bills' special teams needs to be better.
GAME BALLS
Offense: Josh Allen. A 300-yard passing day and five total touchdowns. An easy game ball.
Defense: Matt Milano. What a difference-maker he is for the Bills. He was all over the field on Sunday.
NEXT UP
The Bills (2-1) host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.
