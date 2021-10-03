Buffalo Bills Week 4 Report Card: Josh Allen, Bills wallop Texans 40-0

The Buffalo Bills covered the spread.
Favored by 17 points entering Sunday's game, the Bills scored 40 in a shutout win over the Houston Texans. It's the Bills' second shutout in four games this season.
Josh Allen tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Dawson Knox, Zack Moss and Mitchell Trubisky had touchdown runs and Tyler Bass booted four field goals. The Bills' defense forced five turnovers.
Here are the Bills' Week 4 grades:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: B. Josh Allen had an efficient day after throwing an interception on the Bills' first offensive play. The weather did not help his cause, but the defense bailed him out. After that, Allen bounced back with 289 total yards (248 passing, 41 rushing) and the two touchdown passes to Dawson Knox. Mitchell Trubisky completed his only pass, an 8-yarder, and had a touchdown run in relief.
Running backs: A. Devin Singletary led the Bills with 79 yards on the ground. Zack Moss had 61 yards and a score. The league knows the Bills are a pass-first team, but the rushing attack is showing how capable it is against some solid defenses. The Bills had 199 rushing yards against the Texans.
Wide receivers: B. Stefon Diggs led all Bills receivers with seven catches for 114 yards. His best grab was a 37-yarder along the sideline. Emmanuel Sanders chipped in with a five-catch, 74-yard receiving day. Tight end Dawson Knox had a pair of touchdown catches. He already has four touchdowns this year. He had five career scores entering his third season as a pro.
Offensive line: B. The front five had a good day in pass blocking, with the lone blemish being Dion Dawkins getting beat on the only sack of the day for the Texas defense. It was another solid run blocking performance, too. The Bills ran for 199 yards. The line deserves credit for creating space for the Bills' rushers.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: B-. The Bills' defensive front made rookie Davis Mills uncomfortable at times. The team registered three sacks, including one by rookie Boogie Basham. You would like to see them get home on more of those rushes, especially with a rookie quarterback in the backfield.
Linebackers: A. Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with six tackles (three solo) and an interception. He stepped up in a big way after Matt Milano left the game due to a hamstring injury. The same is true for A.J. Klein, who replaced Milano. Klein tipped a pass that was intercepted by Micah Hyde. Klein also had a fumble recovery.
Defensive backs: A. The Bills were without two of their top defensive backs, safety Jordan Poyer and nickel corner Taron Johnson. Cam Lewis filled in for Johnson and had a good game, with five tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed. Poyer's replacement, Jaquan Johnson, had three tackles and an interception. Micah Hyde had an interception. The Bills' defense held Mills to 87 passing yards.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Grade: A. A solid outing by the special teams unit. Tyler Bass led the way with four field goals. The coverage unit held Andre Roberts, a former Bill, to a 16.8 yards-per-return average.
GAME BALLS
Offense: Dawson Knox. It's easy to forget the offseason when there was chatter the Bills would either draft a tight end or trade for one (Zach Ertz, anyone?). Knox has been a great story. With a great receiving corps, it gives Knox opportunities to expose weaknesses in opposing defenses. He had five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. He doesn't need to put up huge numbers. As long as he makes plays when called upon, it gives the Bills' offense another weapon.
Defense: Cam Lewis and Jaquan Johnson. The two reserve defensive backs started due to injuries to Taron Johnson and Jordan Poyer. They both contributed in the shutout win over Houston. Lewis forced a fumble, had a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed. Johnson had three tackles and an interception.
NEXT UP
The Bills (3-1) travel to Kansas City for a Sunday Night Football game against the Chiefs. Kickoff is at 8:25 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.
