Buffalo Bills Week 4 Report Card: Josh Allen, Bills wallop Texans 40-0

The Buffalo Bills covered the spread.

Favored by 17 points entering Sunday's game, the Bills scored 40 in a shutout win over the Houston Texans. It's the Bills' second shutout in four games this season.

Josh Allen tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Dawson Knox, Zack Moss and Mitchell Trubisky had touchdown runs and Tyler Bass booted four field goals. The Bills' defense forced five turnovers.

Here are the Bills' Week 4 grades:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: B. Josh Allen had an efficient day after throwing an interception on the Bills' first offensive play. The weather did not help his cause, but the defense bailed him out. After that, Allen bounced back with 289 total yards (248 passing, 41 rushing) and the two touchdown passes to Dawson Knox. Mitchell Trubisky completed his only pass, an 8-yarder, and had a touchdown run in relief.

Running backs: A. Devin Singletary led the Bills with 79 yards on the ground. Zack Moss had 61 yards and a score. The league knows the Bills are a pass-first team, but the rushing attack is showing how capable it is against some solid defenses. The Bills had 199 rushing yards against the Texans.