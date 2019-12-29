Buffalo Bills Week 17 Report Card: Bills lose meaningless finale to Jets, prep for playoffs

The Buffalo Bills kept their focus on the playoffs by resting some of their key players in the season finale against the New York Jets.
The Jets won the game 13-6. Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder, which proved to be the difference in the game. Sam Ficken kicked two field goals for the Jets, while Steven Hauschka booted a pair of field goals for the Bills.
The Bills finish the season with a 10-6 record. The Jets went 7-9 this season.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 16 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen saw limited action in this game. Matt Barkley handled most of the load. He committed three turnovers while throwing for 232 yards.
GRADE: D
Running backs
The Bills' top back, Devin Singletary, didn't have a single touch in this one. Frank Gore led the team with six carries for 26 yards. Third-string running back T.J. Yeldon added 18 yards on seven carries. The Bills' leading rusher was a wide receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, who ran twice for 30 yards.
GRADE: F
Wide receivers/tight ends
It was a good day for two guys who usually don't get a lot of action, wide receiver Duke Williams and tight end Tommy Sweeney. Williams led the Bills with six catches for 108 yards. Sweeney added five catches for 76 yards. The Bills rested the team's top receivers, Cole Beasley and John Brown. It was the Williams and Sweeney Show Sunday afternoon.
GRADE: C
Offensive line
Not a great day to grade the offensive line. The Bills' offensive front did a solid job protecting Barkley. The running game wasn't much of a factor.
GRADE: C
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Trent Murphy led the Bills with two sacks. Shaq Lawson was inactive after injuring his hamstring last week. Corey Liuget had a good game with a team-leading six tackles (five solo) and two tackles for a loss. Darryl Johnson and Ed Oliver each had three solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.
GRADE: B+
Linebackers
The Bills' top linebackers, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, didn't play a lot against the Jets. Corey Thompson had five tackles (two solo) and a tackle for a loss in reserve duty. Julian Stanford added four tackles (two solo) in the loss to the Jets. The Bills did a good job containing Le'Veon Bell, who had 16 carries for 41 yards. The Jets were held to 86 yards on 27 carries.
GRADE: B+
Defensive backs
Tre'Davious White didn't play. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer didn't see much of the field. Levi Wallace, the Bills' other starting corner, had an interception. Siran Neal, a backup safety, was one of the team's leading tacklers with six stops (five solo).
GRADE: B
You have free articles remaining.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka accounted for the Bills' points with two field goals. He made all of his field-goal attempts in December.
Punter Corey Bojorquez punted six times and pinned the Jets inside the 20 twice. His longest punt went for 51 yards.
GRADE: B
Kick coverage and returns
Isaiah McKenzie filled in as the Bills' returner. He had three kickoff returns for 65 yards and a punt return for 4 yards. A solid job handling duties for Andre Roberts, who the Bills wanted to rest for the playoffs.
The Jets didn't get a lot of return opportunities. There was one kick return for 16 yards and a punt return for 9 yards. The Bills' coverage unit did a good job in limited action.
GRADE: B
COACHING
Offense
No coaching grades for a meaningless game.
GRADE: N/A
Defense
No coaching grades for a meaningless game.
GRADE: N/A
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Duke Williams. Williams didn't see much of the field this season, but he has his first NFL touchdown and had his first 100-yard receiving game against the Jets. He had six catches for 108 yards in Sunday's game.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Trent Murphy. Murphy had a pair of sacks in the Bills' final regular-season game.
KEY STATS
6. Barring a big game by a player behind him, Tre'Davious White will finish tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.
10. The Bills finished with 10 wins in a season for the first time since 1999. It's the second playoff berth in three seasons for Buffalo.
4-4. The Bills went .500 at home this season. The team saved its best football for the road. As the away team, the Bills had a 6-2 record.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (10-6) will play in the NFL Wild Card round against the Houston Texans. The NFL hasn't announced the playoff schedule, but it's expected that the game will be played Saturday afternoon in Houston.