Buffalo Bills Week 15 Report Card: Bills win 10th game, clinch playoff spot

For the second time in three seasons, the Buffalo Bills are heading to the playoffs.
Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft in the fourth quarter and the defense had five takeaways in the Bills' 17-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
With the victory, the Bills clinched a playoff berth and recorded the franchise's first double-digit win total since 1999.
Allen opened the scoring for the Bills with a rushing touchdown. A 14-yard run by Devin Singletary set up the touchdown.
The Steelers answered with a field goal and opened the second half with a touchdown drive. But the Bills bounced back with two scores to win the game. After a Tre'Davious White interception, Steven Hauschka kicked a field goal to tie it at 10.
The Bills' offense struggled for most of the game, but delivered when it mattered most. Allen threw a 40-yard pass to John Brown. The Bills' quarterback capped off the 69-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Kroft.
From there, the Bills' defense took over. The Steelers had three more drives after the Bills took the lead. The last two drives ended with interceptions by Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace.
The Bills are 10-4. The Steelers fall to 8-6.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 15 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
It wasn't pretty, but Josh Allen made plays when it mattered most. He accounted for both of the Bills' touchdowns and made a great throw to John Brown on the game-deciding touchdown drive. There are some things he needs to clean up. He missed his target on some throws, including an interception. But Allen made enough plays to lead the Bills to a win.
GRADE: C-
Running backs
Devin Singletary led the Bills with 87 rushing yards. He lost a fumble on a run in Steelers' territory. That was costly because the Bills had some momentum and could've scored on that drive. He nearly lost a fumble on the eventual game-winning touchdown drive. Frank Gore had 10 carries for 15 yards.
GRADE: B-
Wide receivers/tight ends
The Bills didn't get much out of its receivers in this game. The star: John Brown, who had seven catches for 99 yards. His 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter set up the Bills' go-ahead touchdown. He also made a key play when he recovered Devin Singletary's fumble deep in Steelers' territory. Tight end Tyler Kroft ran a great route and caught the game-winning touchdown.
GRADE: C
Offensive line
The offensive line did an OK job against a tough Steelers defense. Allen was sacked once and had enough time on most plays to make decisions. The Bills had 130 rushing yards against the Steelers. We heard a lot about T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and others entering this game. The Bills' offensive line did their best to contain the pass rush.
GRADE: B
DEFENSE
Defensive line
A great performance by the Bills' defensive front. Jordan Phillips had two sacks, including one on the Steelers' final drive. He has been an animal up the middle this season. Shaq Lawson and Trent Murphy added sacks. Lawson was a monster on the outside. He was outstanding against the pass and run. The Bills' defense held the Steelers to 51 rushing yards.
GRADE: A
Linebackers
With his two brothers on the other side of the field, Tremaine Edmunds came to play. He led the Bills with eight tackles (six solo), a tackle for a loss and a pass defended. He had a couple of blitzes that forced Steelers quarterback Duck Hodges to leave the pocket. Edmunds was one of the best Bills defenders in prime-time. Matt Milano added five tackles (three solo) in the win.
GRADE: A
Defensive backs
The Bills' secondary is one of the best in the NFL, and it showed why on "Sunday Night Football." Tre'Davious White had two interceptions. He's now tied for the league lead. Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace had interceptions to seal the win. Micah Hyde did a little bit of everything. He was great in coverage and even rushed the passer. He nearly sacked Hodges on a play late in the game. It was an excellent game for the defensive backs. White should be recognized as one of the NFL's best corners. Poyer added a fumble recovery to end a Steelers drive in the red zone.
GRADE: A+
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka made both of his extra-point attempts and kicked a 36-yard field goal. He did his job Sunday night.
Corey Bojorquez had a good game. Three of his six punts landed inside the 20. His worst punt came when it mattered most. The Steelers had good field position after a short punt by Bojorquez. He needs to be better in those situations.
GRADE: B+
Kick coverage and returns
Andre Roberts had a couple of nice returns, but penalties wiped them out. He finished with two kick returns for 45 yards and a punt return for 12 yards.
The Bills' kick coverage unit did a good job against the Steelers. Pittsburgh returned three kicks for 63 yards and two punts for 20 yards. The Bills didn't give up any big plays in the return game.
GRADE: B
COACHING
Offense
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made some head-scratching decisions at times, especially on the game-tying drive in the second half. It seemed the Bills went conservative and settled for a field goal. The three plays after the Bills had first-and-goal at the Steelers' 8-yard line were some of the worst plays Daboll has called this season. He bounced back with a great call on the Allen deep shot to Brown. And the Allen-to-Kroft touchdown play was a great call in that situation. Daboll seems to make questionable decisions in every game, but he made up for it with that game-deciding scoring drive.
GRADE: B-
Defense
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier drew up a great game plan against the Steelers. The Bills had four sacks and five takeaways against the Steelers. Frazier and head coach Sean McDermott deserve praise for the work they did to prepare for this game. It was an important contest and the defense delivered. They make the most out of these defenders. It's arguably the best defense in football.
GRADE: A
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
John Brown. Brown caught seven passes for 99 yards. His 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter set up the go-ahead touchdown. On that drive, he made a key fumble recovery to keep the drive going. Brown now has over 1,000 yards this season. He has been Josh Allen's favorite target.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Shaq Lawson and Tre'Davious White. Lawson had a great game against the run and pass. He had a sack and two tackles for a loss. His pressure on the outside also helped Jordan Phillips get one of his sacks. White had two interceptions and a tackle for a loss. He now has six interceptions this season and is tied for the NFL lead. He's one of the best corners in the league.
KEY STATS
5. The Bills' defense had five takeaways against the Steelers. You're going to win a lot of games when you can force a handful of turnovers.
1-1. The Bills converted a key fourth-down on the first touchdown drive. On fourth-and-six, Allen connected with Brown for a first down. Five plays later, Allen ran for a touchdown.
1,007. Through 14 games, John Brown has 1,007 receiving yards. He's the first Bills receiver since Sammy Watkins in 2015 to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (10-4) will play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, against the New England Patriots. The game will be televised on NFL Network.