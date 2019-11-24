Devin Singletary had a career day, Frank Gore achieved a milestone and the Buffalo Bills won the game.
Singletary ran for 106 yards, Gore passed Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing list and the Bills beat the Denver Broncos 20-3 Sunday afternoon.
Gore, who had 65 yards against the Broncos, moved into third place on the NFL's career rushing list. He now has 15,289 yards — 20 more than Sanders. Only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have more career rushing yards than Gore, who has been in the NFL since 2005.
Steven Hauschka kicked a pair of field goals to open the scoring for the Bills. After Josh Allen threw an interception, Tre'Davious White got the ball back with an interception to end a Broncos drive in Bills' territory.
Allen threw touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and John Brown in the win. He finished with 185 passing yards and 56 rushing yards. Beasley was the team's leading receiver with six catches for 76 yards.
The Bills' defense nearly shut out the Broncos. Shaq Lawson had a pair of sacks. Ed Oliver and Star Lotuleiei each had a sack.
With the win, the Bills improve to 8-3 — the team's best start since 1996. The Broncos fall to 3-8.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 12 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Another solid outing for Josh Allen. He threw a pair of touchdown passes and made some plays with his legs. He threw his first interception since the game against Tennessee, but he bounced back and led the Bills on two scoring drives. The 34-yard touchdown pass to John Brown was a beauty. A perfect deep ball to his No. 1 receiver.
GRADE: B
Running backs
Frank Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL's all-time rushing list. What an achievement for one of the most underrated players in league history. Devin Singletary ran for 106 yards in the win. It's the rookie's first 100-yard game. When the Bills use this two-headed monster, they win games.
GRADE: A
Wide receivers/tight ends
Cole Beasley was the Bills' top receiver with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. John Brown had a relatively quiet day with two catches for 39 yards, but he made a great catch on the 34-yard touchdown. That play sealed the win for the Bills. Robert Foster contributed with a 22-yard run and had a 24-yard catch on a great crossing route.
GRADE: B
Offensive line
The Bills had 244 rushing yards, which is an indication of how well the offensive line played against a good Broncos defense. Josh Allen was sacked once, but the line protected him for most of the game. Cody Ford had a good game at right tackle. Spencer Long did a nice job at center after Mitch Morse injured his hand.
GRADE: A
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Shaq Lawson should tip the Broncos' offensive line for being his doormen because they didn't touch him on both of his sacks. It was a great game for Lawson, who showed what he can do when given opportunities to rush the quarterback. Ed Oliver and Star Lotuleiei added sacks in the win. The Bills held the Broncos to 85 rushing yards and made Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen uncomfortable at times. A good effort by the defensive front.
GRADE: A
Linebackers
Matt Milano made his presence felt early in this game. He was everywhere. He finished with six tackles (five solo), a tackle for a loss and three passes defensed. Tremaine Edmunds chipped in with six tackles (three solo). The Bills' young linebackers continue to be leaders on defense.
GRADE: A
Defensive backs
Tre'Davious White shined against Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Sutton had a 27-yard reception early in the game, but he didn't touch the ball again. White shut him down and made Sutton a non-factor. White finished with three tackles (three solo) and four passes defensed. He also had a key interception to end a Broncos drive deep in Bills' territory. Taron Johnson had a good game with four tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed. The safety combo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer helped shut down the middle of the field.
GRADE: A+
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka booted two field goals and made both of his extra-point attempts. He's had two good games after struggling against the Browns two weeks ago.
Corey Bojorquez had a good game punting the ball. Each of his four punts landed inside the 20. His net average isn't great, but his ability to pin teams inside the 20 is a strength.
GRADE: A
Kick coverage and returns
Andre Roberts had 82 return yards — 41 on kickoffs and 41 on punts. He averaged 20.5 yards per kick return and 8.2 yards per punt return. He's an asset on special teams. His best plays were a 25-yard kick return and 17-yard punt return.
The Broncos didn't have a lot of return opportunities against the Bills. As a team, the Broncos had three kickoff returns for 61 yards and didn't have any punt returns.
GRADE: B
COACHING
Offense
It was offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's second straight game in the booth and it seems to be helping him make better decisions. He's also been able to see a strong rushing attack put the Bills in position to win games. It's smart of Daboll to lean more on the rushing attack. The Bills have two great running backs and he should be using them.
GRADE: B+
Defense
A great game plan by Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier that nearly resulted in a shutout. The Bills played great on defense Sunday afternoon. After a couple of poor outings earlier this month, the Bills defense has bounced back with good performances. The coaches deserve some credit for that turnaround.
GRADE: A+
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Frank Gore and Devin Singletary. Gore gets recognition for moving into third on the all-time rushing list. He had 65 yards against the Broncos. Singletary had 106 yards on the ground for his first career 100-yard performance.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Tre'Davious White. White shut down Courtland Sutton, had four passes defensed and an interception. He nearly had a pick-six on a great read in the fourth quarter. White is one of the best shutdown corners in the game.
KEY STATS
244. The Bills' total rushing yards against the Broncos. Singletary led the team with 106 yards, Gore added 65 and Allen ran for 56 yards. The Bills' rushing attack is difficult to stop.
4. The Bills sacked Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen four times. Shaq Lawson had two sacks to lead the team. The Bills have 11 sacks in two games.
15,289. Frank Gore's career rushing yardage total after Sunday's game. Only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have more career yards than Gore.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (8-3) will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, against the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be televised on CBS.