In the battle of second-year quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson was better than Josh Allen.
Jackson threw for three touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens' 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens entered halftime with a 10-6 lead. The lone touchdown came on a Jackson pass to tight end Nick Boyle. The touchdown followed a fumble by Allen that gave the Ravens a short field.
On the third play of the third quarter, Jackson threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst. Hurst slid behind Bills safety Jordan Poyer and outran the defense for the score.
Steven Hauschka's third field goal made it an eight-point game, but Baltimore scored another touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Willie Snead to put the Ravens up 24-9.
The Bills mounted a comeback. Allen completed a 37-yard pass to tight end Dawson Knox, who made a great one-hand grab. Two plays later, Devin Singletary's 38-yard run put the Bills at the Ravens' 2-yard-line. It took a few tries, but the Bills scored on Allen's 3-yard pass to Cole Beasley. Allen and Beasley connected again on the 2-point play to cut the Ravens' lead to seven.
After a quick stop by the defense, the Bills had a chance to tie the game. Aided by a few penalties, including a pass interference call on fourth-and-16, the Bills drove to the Ravens' 18. But Allen threw three straight incompletions, including a pass to John Brown on fourth down, to end the game.
The Ravens are 11-2 after beating the Bills. The Bills are 9-4.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 14 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
It was not Josh Allen's day. He had a costly fumble that led to a Ravens touchdown in the first half. He made a few plays in the fourth quarter, including a great throw to tight end Dawson Knox and a touchdown pass to Cole Beasley. But he missed a few deep balls that could've been big gains or touchdowns.
GRADE: D
Running backs
Devin Singletary was the featured back with 89 rushing yards and six catches for 29 yards. Frank Gore had four carries for six yards in limited action. The Bills had 104 rushing yards, but 38 came on one play. The Ravens largely contained the Bills' rushing attack.
GRADE: D
Wide receivers/tight ends
This wasn't a good game for the receiving corps. Cole Beasley caught a touchdown and the two-point conversion, but he dropped a third-down pass that would've gone for a big gain. Dawson Knox, who had a great one-handed catch for a 37-yard gain, dropped two passes. Singletary dropped a pass on a screen play that could've gone for a big gain. John Brown, the Bills' No. 1 receiver for much of the season, was held to three catches against his former team.
GRADE: F
Offensive line
A terrible showing for the offensive line. The Bills couldn't run the ball effectively and Allen was sacked six times. Cody Ford has shown improvement at right tackle, but he had a rough day. The Ravens' defensive front won the battle at the line of scrimmage.
GRADE: F
DEFENSE
Defensive line
The Bills' defensive front played well. They didn't let Lamar Jackson sneak through the first level too often. Jerry Hughes had the team's lone sack. Ed Oliver had five tackles (three solo) to lead the Bills' defensive line.
GRADE: B
Linebackers
The key to this game was how Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano would handle their role in containing Lamar Jackson. For the most part, they succeeded. Milano did get juked on a nifty run by Jackson, but he made his share of plays. Edmunds had eight tackles (six solo) and two tackles for a loss. He also had an interception that gave the Bills good field position. Lorenzo Alexander had an exceptional game. He had seven tackles (five solo), a tackle for a loss and a pass defended.
GRADE: A
Defensive backs
Jordan Poyer will kick himself after watching the film. The Ravens scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass early in the second half. Poyer got caught staring in the backfield and Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst snuck by him, caught the pass and ran for a touchdown. That was one of the important plays in this game. Overall, it was a good game for the secondary. Micah Hyde chipped in with seven tackles (five solo) for the defense. But that one big play cost the Bills.
GRADE: C
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka bounced back with three field goals against the Ravens. He booted 47- and 48-yard field goals with ease to keep the Bills in the game. He's struggled at times this year, but he's one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. He's gone through some rough stretches in his career, but he can be one of the best kickers in the league.
Corey Bojorquez had a rough day with the wind. He had a 67-yard punt on his first kick of the game. After that, it was a mixed bag. The Bills probably won't make a move at this point of the season, but a punter should be a priority in 2020.
GRADE: B
Kick coverage and returns
This wasn't Andre Roberts' best game. He had four kickoff returns for 80 yards, but was largely contained by the Ravens' coverage unit. He had a pair of punt returns for 22 yards. He's an asset, but his impact on Sunday was minimal.
The Bills' kick coverage unit wasn't busy against the Ravens. Baltimore had one punt return for one yard. That's it.
GRADE: C
COACHING
Offense
The play calling on the final drive was a bit questionable. On the final set of downs, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called for a running play. That was an interesting decision because the Bills didn't have a lot of success running the ball against the Ravens. Daboll had to know that Allen was facing pressure all day, so quick passes were the better option. He also relied on too many screens out wide. The Ravens had good reads on a lot of those plays. Daboll has improved since his move to the booth, but he's still made some poor decisions. Those bad calls receive a little more emphasis now because the Bills lost the game.
GRADE: C
Defense
A good defensive game plan against the Ravens. The Bills prevented Lamar Jackson from making a lot of big plays, but he did throw for three touchdowns. The Bills had two bad defensive drives in the second half, likely the result of the Ravens making some in-game adjustments. Otherwise, it was a solid job against the NFL MVP front-runner.
GRADE: B
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Devin Singletary. Singletary was the guy down the stretch. He ran for 89 yards and caught six passes to lead the Bills.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds was a monster in the middle for the Bills. He had two tackles for a loss and an interception against the Ravens.
KEY STATS
6. Josh Allen was sacked six times. The Bills usually struggle when he faces that kind of pressure. It wasn't a good day for the offensive line.
4-17. The Bills only converted four of 17 third-down opportunities. That's not a recipe for success.
0-4. The Bills are 0-4 when Allen's completion percentage is below 60%. In the Bills' nine wins, he's had a completion percentage of at least 60%.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (9-4) will play at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will be televised on NBC.