Buffalo Bills Week 16 Report Card: Josh Allen, Bills come up short against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills made a few big plays, but the New England Patriots got the win Saturday night.
Rex Burkhead scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Patriots in the 24-17 win. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass and the Patriots gained 143 yards on the ground.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw touchdown passes, including a 53-yarder to John Brown in the third quarter. It's the Bills' longest play from scrimmage this season.
On the Bills' last drive of the game, Allen connected with Cole Beasley to set up first-and-goal. But the Bills couldn't score. A negative run play, an overthrown pass, sack and desperate heave is how the game ended.
The Patriots clinch the AFC East and improve to 12-3. The Bills are 10-5 this season.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 16 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen got better as the game progressed, but that's the knock on his play. He needs to have more complete games, especially against better teams. The long pass to Dawson Knox that set up the touchdown at the end of the first half was one of his better passes as a Bill. The 53-yard touchdown pass to John Brown was a huge play. He added 43 yards on the ground. He made some big plays, but it wasn't enough to beat the Patriots.
GRADE: C
Running backs
Devin Singletary had 15 carries for 46 yards and one catch for 2 yards. He wasn't much of a factor against the Patriots' defense. Frank Gore didn't have a carry. The lack of a running game hurt the Bills.
GRADE: F
Wide receivers/tight ends
Cole Beasley had seven catches for 108 yards to lead the Bills. He had a good game against a tough Patriots defense. John Brown was held to one catch, but it was a big one. He caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Dawson Knox made a great 33-yard catch near the end of the first half to set up the Bills' first score.
GRADE: C
Offensive line
It was not a good game for the Bills' offensive line. Allen was sacked four times and faced plenty of pressure, especially on the game's final drive. The Bills only had 92 rushing yards as a team, and nearly half of that total came from Allen scrambling for yardage. The offensive line is an area that needs improvement in the offseason.
GRADE: F
DEFENSE
Defensive line
The defensive front had one of its worst games of the season. Tom Brady hasn't fared well against pressure this season, but the Bills didn't blitz much in this game. Part of that was due to the Patriots' use of play action passes, but there were opportunities to rush Brady as the game progressed. Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips each had a tackle for a loss. The Patriots' ability to run the ball well was due to the inability of the defensive line to stop them.
GRADE: D
Linebackers
Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds were all over the field. Milano led the Bills with 12 tackles (nine solo), while Edmunds had nine tackles (five solo) in the loss. It was a rough game for the defense against the run. That allowed the Patriots to set the tone. There were missed tackles that proved costly.
GRADE: C
Defensive backs
The Bills' secondary did an OK job against the Patriots' receivers. Jordan Poyer made a great play on the opening drive to force a fumble and set up the Bills' first score of the game. Poyer had 11 tackles (10 solo) in the game. Micah Hyde recovered the fumble and added seven tackles (six solo).
GRADE: B-
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka kicked a field goal and made both of his extra-point attempts. He's been solid down the stretch for the Bills.
Corey Bojorquez averaged 44.3 yards per punt on six kicks. He pinned the Patriots inside the 20 twice.
GRADE: B
Kick coverage and returns
Andre Roberts had a 35-yard kickoff return and a 17-yard punt return to give the Bills good field position. He can be an asset when he gets opportunities to return kicks.
The Bills gave up a 34-yard kickoff return to the Patriots' Brandon Bolden. Otherwise, the Bills did a solid job covering kicks.
GRADE: B
COACHING
Offense
It's tough to criticize offensive coordinator Brian Daboll too much because the Bills didn't have the ball for a good chunk of the game. But that designed QB run on first-and-goal on the final drive was a head-scratcher. That play hasn't worked a lot this season, but he keeps going back to it like it's some recipe for success. Ditch it!
GRADE: C
Defense
The Bills didn't seem ready for the Patriots' offensive attack, and the coaches deserved some blame. Between head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, they should've been ready to be more aggressive on run plays. The Patriots took advantage and that was a key part of their offense. The lack of pressure when Tom Brady dropped back was another head-scratching decision by the coaching staff. He hasn't been good against the blitz this season.
GRADE: F
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Josh Allen. Allen threw for 208 yards and added 43 more on the ground. He tossed touchdown passes to John Brown and Dion Dawkins. He made enough plays to keep the Bills in the game.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Jordan Poyer. Poyer made a great play when he forced a fumble on the opening drive. It was going to be a big gain for the Patriots, but Poyer flipped the script with the takeaway. He added 11 tackles (10 solo) in the game.
KEY STATS
143. The Bills gave up 143 rushing yards against the Patriots.
38:52. The Patriots' time of possession against the Bills. When New England gets that kind of time with the ball, it's difficult to win.
6-2. The Bills finished the season with a 6-2 record on the road. It's the team's best road record since the 1993 season.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (10-5) will play 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, against the New York Jets. The game will be televised on CBS.