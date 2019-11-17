Josh Allen and John Brown had big games, and the Buffalo Bills got back on the winning track.
Allen had three touchdown passes, two of which went to Brown, in the Bills' 37-20 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.
After two field goals put the Bills up 6-0 in the first quarter, Allen threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Brown early in the second quarter. Allen had another touchdown pass, a 23-yarder to tight end Dawson Knox, wedged between two Miami touchdowns.
The Bills padded their lead after halftime. Allen scored on an 8-yard run to put the Bills up 30-14. After another Miami touchdown, Allen threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brown for the final score of the game.
The Bills' defense forced two turnovers on downs in the game's final minutes to seal the victory.
With the win, the Bills improve to 7-3 this season and continue to hold the first wild card spot in the AFC playoff race. The Dolphins fall to 2-8.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 11 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen played his best game of the 2019 season. He threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and a score. He protected the ball and made some great plays. The 40-yard touchdown pass to Brown was a bullet down the sideline. It was one of his best throws of the season. His 36-yard run off a run-pass option showcased his dual-threat ability. After an average outing against the Browns, Allen bounced back with a great performance against the lowly Dolphins.
GRADE: A
Running backs
Devin Singletary had 75 rushing yards and averaged 5 yards per carry. He had a 22-yard run to open the game. Frank Gore added 27 yards on the ground and had an 18-yard reception. The Bills got their running backs involved. Singletary and Gore combined for 26 carries. The Bills need more of that on offense. It will help Allen and the offense as a whole.
GRADE: B
Wide receivers/tight ends
John Brown has been a stud for the Bills. He had nine catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. He's approaching 1,000 yards this season. He has established himself as the Bills' unquestioned No. 1 receiver. Tight end Dawson Knox had two catches, including a 23-yarder for a touchdown. Cole Beasley was targeted four times and caught every pass for 38 yards.
GRADE: A
Offensive line
It shouldn't be a surprise that the Bills played well and the offensive line had a great game. The line blocked well on running plays and prevented the Dolphins' pass rushers from getting to Allen. You can't ask for much more from your offensive line. They delivered on Sunday.
GRADE: A+
DEFENSE
Defensive line
The defensive front had a monster game for the Bills. Star Lotulelei had a sack and two tackles for a loss. Ed Oliver had his first NFL sack of a quarterback. (His first career sack came on a trick play and he took down a wide receiver.) Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson, Corey Liuget and Jordan Phillips also recorded sacks. For Phillips, it was his team-leading seventh sack of the season. The Bills had seven sacks, and the defensive line was in on six of them. The line also played a big role in holding the Dolphins to 23 rushing yards.
GRADE: A+
Linebackers
Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds seemed to be everywhere. Edmunds was the Bills' leading tackler with 12 stops (five solo) against the Dolphins. Milano chipped in with seven tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed. Edmunds and Milano each had a half-sack when they teamed up to take down Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Lorenzo Alexander had a tackle for a loss when he was in the game at linebacker.
GRADE: A
Defensive backs
You have free articles remaining.
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 323 yards against the Bills, but that's a bit misleading. The Dolphins only scored two offensive touchdowns and none of them came through the air. Tre White gave up a 50-yard gain when he bit on Devante Parker's fake to the inside. Parker caught Fitzpatrick's pass and picked up big yardage. Parker had 135 receiving yards against the Bills. The secondary was good, not great. Levi Wallace was benched for Kevin Johnson late in the game.
GRADE: B-
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka bounced back after a terrible game against the Browns with a three-field goal game against the Dolphins. He also made four extra-point attempts in Sunday's game.
Corey Bojorquez averaged 43.6 yards per punt and pinned the Dolphins inside the 20 once. The Bills may need to make a change at punter before the 2020 season. Bojorquez isn't consistent enough to keep around.
GRADE: B
Kick coverage and returns
It was not a good day for the Bills' kick coverage unit. After the Dolphins cut the lead to 16-7 in the first half, they successfully executed an onside kick. It was a smart play because the Bills' kick return unit wasn't ready for it and was too far back to make a play on the ball.
To make things worse, the Bills gave up a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown to Jakeem Grant. It's inexplicable why the Bills opted for shorter kicks with someone as dangerous as Grant back fielding kicks for the Dolphins. That was a massive special teams blunder.
What saved the Bills' special teams grade is Andre Roberts' performance. He had a 44-yard kickoff return and averaged 7 yards per punt return. He had a 14-yard punt return to set up one of the Bills' early scoring drives.
GRADE: D
COACHING
Offense
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll tried something new, and it seemed to work. Yes, he has a mustache. But he also chose to sit in the booth instead of stand on the sideline for the Bills-Dolphins game. Perhaps that gives him a different perspective? We'll see if he keeps that up in games ahead. Daboll called a good game. The only head-scratcher was a third-down play call when Allen threw a low-percentage pass to Brown down the sideline. The Bills didn't need a deep shot there. Otherwise, a good outing by the Bills' offense. Daboll's game plan was effective.
GRADE: A
Defense
Head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have to be happy with the defensive line's performance. What a dominating outing for that unit. The defense had a great game. The Dolphins scored two offensive touchdowns, one in each half. It was a solid game for the defense. The Bills' coaching staff looked better prepared for this game against the Dolphins.
GRADE: A
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Josh Allen and John Brown. The quarterback-receiver duo share the honors this week. Allen threw for 256 yards, ran for 56 yards and had four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Brown caught nine passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Tremaine Edmunds. The Bills are using Edmunds more in the pass rush, which is problematic for opposing teams. With his size and speed, he can beat offensive linemen up the middle or to the outside. He teamed with Milano on a sack. He also was the team's leading tackler with 12 stops (five solo) in the win.
KEY STATS
424. The Bills' total yards against the Dolphins. Allen threw for 256 yards and the Bills, as a team, ran for 168 yards.
7. The Bills sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick seven times in Sunday's game. Seven is also the number of sacks Jordan Phillips has this season, which leads the team.
3. Josh Allen threw three touchdowns passes in a game for the second time in his short career. He threw three touchdowns against the Dolphins in December 2018.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (7-3) will play at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, against the Denver Broncos. The game will be televised on CBS.