Byrne Dairy/ Savannah Bank Yankees get win; Pine Hill Pharmacy crowned champions

The Byrne Dairy/ Savannah Bank Yankees and The Cayuga Lake National Bank/ Majorpalooza inc. Mets squared off again for their second meeting of the year with the Yankees winning 16-9.

The Yankees started slow and had a big seven-run fourth inning. Leading the way for the Yankees was Gemma Caci, who was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Jeffery Garrigan was 3-for-3 with a two-RBI double and two runs scored. Daniel Baker was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a bases clearing triple that gave him 4 RBIs.

Also contributing for the Yankees were Michael Borza, 3-for-3, two runs scored and three RBIs, Alek Shymkiw had a hit and an RBI and Onolee Baker and Kyle Shymkiw had two hits.

The Mets were led by the Jorgensen brothers, Donovan and Randy, who had four hits, scored once and had two RBIs each. Jaxon Bouma also had four hits, scored once and had two RBIs. The other Mets chipping in were Dalton Davis with three hits and two runs and two RBIs and Griffin Pacini’s three hits, run scored and two RBIs.

Northern Cayuga champs

Pine Hill Pharmacy Boys Majors swept the championship series over the other Cato Majors team to win the Northern Cayuga Little League Division title for the first time in over 10 years.

Coach Rich Stonecypher, Coach Perry Planck and their team ended their regular season in first place and won the championship.

