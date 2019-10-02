Bassmaster has announced that Scott Canterbury has locked up the Angler of the Year title with his performance Tuesday at the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship on Lake St. Clair in Michigan.
During his weigh in following the final round Tuesday, Canterbury accumulated 19 pounds, 12 ounces to bring his three-day total to 59-4 for 14th place.
With that performance, Canterbury secured the top position in season point standings with 848. Along with the title, Canterbury receives a monetary prize of $100,000.
"My first goal coming into the season was to qualify for the Bassmaster Classic next year," Canterbury said in a press release. "You always set goals that you don't think you can reach — because if they're easy to reach, you didn't set them high enough."
Following a difficult start to the season, Canterbury finished third and 11th in Bassmaster events at the St. Lawrence River and Cayuga Lake. Prior to those competitions, Canterbury had never fished either area.
"I went into those events just hoping to survive," Canterbury said. "But I ended up doing really well. I think that's the way it happens sometimes in this sport. We deal with so many things that are completely beyond our control If you just keep fishing hard, your day will come."
At Cayuga Lake in late August, Canterbury had a weekend total of 54 pounds, 12 ounces, earning cash winnings of $10,000.